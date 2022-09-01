PIX: Haaland 'tricks' again; Arsenal maintain 100% start

A summary of Wednesday's action in the Premier League.

Haaland hat-trick as Manchester City hit Forest for six

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, on Wednesday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Erling Haaland continued the blistering start to his Manchester City career by scoring a hat-trick inside 38 minutes as the Premier League champions smashed promoted Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday.

Haaland has scored a league record nine goals in five games since joining City from Borussia Dortmund and has back-to-back hat-tricks after netting three in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

"Amazing, nothing more to say," said the Norwegian.

"It was about keeping doing what we did in the second half against Palace, play, play, play - it was nice. It's been good so far, I'm not complaining," he said.

With City's other new forward, Argentine Julian Alvarez, scoring twice after the break, the win was a clear warning to title rivals of the extra attacking threat Pep Guardiola's side now possess.

The Spaniard said Haaland was simply repeating the form he had shown throughout his prolific career.

"What he has done in Norway, Austria, Germany he has started to do here. He is talented, we knew it and today we saw Julian as well. We have two incredible strikers with an incredible sense to score goals," Guardiola said.

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez scores Manchester City's sixth goal, his second of the match. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Haaland put City ahead in the 12th minute, the 22-year-old latching on to a cross from Phil Foden to hook it past Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson's poor clearance then led to City's second when Bernardo Silva collected the ball and launched a counter with a swift exchange of passes and Foden again provided the assist to Haaland who slotted home from close range.

Haaland completed his treble, leaping to power in a far-post header after defender John Stones had nodded a corner back across the face of goal.

Forest were unable to contain an excellent City who made it 4-0 shortly after the break with a fine Joao Cancelo drive from the edge of the box.

Alvarez added two more for City, both powerful strikes, as Pep Guardiola's side made it four wins out of five games with 19 goals scored.

The Argentine's first Premier League goal came after clever play from Riyad Mahrez with Alvarez driving home from a tight angle.

Haaland was substituted in the 69th minute, although Forest could hardly have been relieved to see Kevin De Bruyne replacing him.

The Belgian created City's sixth, charging up field after a Forest free kick struck the wall and finding Mahrez, whose shot was blocked before Alvarez pounced and blasted home.

Unbeaten City are in second place on 13 points, two behind leaders Arsenal. Forest are in 15th place on four points.

Arsenal beat Villa, maintain up 100 per cent start

IMAGE: Gabriel Jesus scores Arsenal's first goal against Aston Villa, at Emirates Stadium, London. Photograph: Peter Cziborra

Gabriel Jesus’s predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday as the Gunners kept up their 100% start to the new Premier League season.

The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph as they dominated the match, advancing to a full house of 15 points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Martinelli grabbing the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored directly from a corner.

It was Villa’s fourth defeat in five games and adds to the mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool sink Newcastle with late Carvalho goal

Fabio Carvalho scored eight minutes into stoppage time to give Liverpool a stunning 2-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

The Portuguese attacker celebrated his 20th birthday on Tuesday and came off the bench to complete Liverpool's comeback from a goal down after they looked to be heading for a point.

Having had a stuttering start to the season, Liverpool looked set for another frustrating night when Luis Diaz squandered a great chance, latching on to a superb pass by Roberto Firmino and taking the ball around keeper Nick Pope before spooning it over the bar from a difficult angle.

The Reds then went behind when Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak latched on to a pass from Sean Longstaff and rifled it home in the 38th minute to score on his debut.

The 22-year-old looked to have doubled his tally early in the second half with a superb run and shot, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

That seemed to be the wake-up call Liverpool needed and they struck back in the 61st minute through Firmino, who coolly drove home Mohamed Salah's cut-back to the relief of the home fans, some of whom had booed their side at halftime.

Isak's debut came to an end three minutes after the equaliser when he was replaced by Chris Wood, and the visitors struggled to get the ball up to him as Liverpool pressed forward relentlessly, peppering their goal with shots.

Newcastle defended stoically but Carvalho made the most of their failure to clear a corner, thumping his shot into the roof of the net to snatch a win that lifts Liverpool to fifth in the table on eight points, with Newcastle 11th on six points.

Battling Bournemouth hold Wolves

Bournemouth drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday as their caretaker manager Gary O'Neil made a solid start to his tenure days after his side conceded nine times at Liverpool.

O'Neil was in the dugout for the first time at any level after the sacking of Scott Parker following the mauling at Anfield, and his side produced a much stronger defensive display against Wolves who have scored two goals in five league games and were booed by their fans at the end of the game.

Bournemouth have four points from five matches and are in 16th place, while Wolves have three and are languishing in 18th, though they will rue missed chances to have claimed a first win of the season at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves' record signing Matheus Nunes struck the crossbar with an early shot and striker Raul Jimenez was one-on-one with debutant home goalkeeper Neto, but put his effort agonisingly wide.

Bournemouth were noticeably more cautious and chances few and far between for them, the best falling to forward Dominic Solanke, whose header at the start of the second half was too close to Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Bournemouth travel to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Wolves host another south coast team in Southampton.