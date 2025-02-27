PIX: Haaland takes Manchester City to fourth; Arsenal held

A round-up of Wednesday's action in the Premier League

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks through to score what turned out to be the only goal of the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Wednesday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the second player to score at least 20 goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons, scoring the winner as the champions won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday to return to the top four.

Haaland, back after missing Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool because of injury, turned in Jeremy Doku's low cross in the 12th minute to put Pep Guardiola's side ahead.

The Norwegian could have added to his tally as City dominated the opening period with home keeper Guglielmo Vicario making good saves from him and Doku while Savinho put a great chance over the crossbar.

City's profligacy almost proved costly as Tottenham dominated the second half with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel squandering chances and Son Heung-min denied by Ederson after coming off the bench.

Victory lifted City to fourth on 47 points from 27 games while Tottenham are 13th on 33.

Another blow to Arsenal's title hopes after draw at Forest

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels makes a save to deny Arsenal's Martin Odegaard a goal in the match at The City Ground, Nottingham. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Arsenal’s faint title hopes dimmed even further after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest despite dominating Wednesday's encounter at the City Ground between the second and third-placed teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal were already 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, before the start of the midweek fixtures and their failure to win on Wednesday leaves their quest looking increasingly unlikely.

Forest remain six points behind Arsenal in third place, keeping up their hopes of Champions League football next season, as they advanced to 48 points although they spent much of the game defending their goal.

It was a second successive match without a goal for the Gunners after they lost at home to West Ham United at the weekend, while Forest have won one of their last five league outings.