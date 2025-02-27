HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Haaland takes Manchester City to fourth; Arsenal held

PIX: Haaland takes Manchester City to fourth; Arsenal held

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 03:31 IST

x

A round-up of Wednesday's action in the Premier League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks through to score what turned out to be the only goal of the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland breaks through to score what turned out to be the only goal of the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Wednesday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the second player to score at least 20 goals in each of his first three Premier League seasons, scoring the winner as the champions won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday to return to the top four.

Haaland, back after missing Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Liverpool because of injury, turned in Jeremy Doku's low cross in the 12th minute to put Pep Guardiola's side ahead.

 

The Norwegian could have added to his tally as City dominated the opening period with home keeper Guglielmo Vicario making good saves from him and Doku while Savinho put a great chance over the crossbar.

City's profligacy almost proved costly as Tottenham dominated the second half with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel squandering chances and Son Heung-min denied by Ederson after coming off the bench.

Victory lifted City to fourth on 47 points from 27 games while Tottenham are 13th on 33.

Another blow to Arsenal's title hopes after draw at Forest

Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels makes a save to deny Arsenal's Martin Odegaard a goal in the match at The City Ground, Nottingham.

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matz Sels makes a save to deny Arsenal's Martin Odegaard a goal in the match at The City Ground, Nottingham. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Arsenal’s faint title hopes dimmed even further after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest despite dominating Wednesday's encounter at the City Ground between the second and third-placed teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal were already 11 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand, before the start of the midweek fixtures and their failure to win on Wednesday leaves their quest looking increasingly unlikely.

Forest remain six points behind Arsenal in third place, keeping up their hopes of Champions League football next season, as they advanced to 48 points although they spent much of the game defending their goal.

It was a second successive match without a goal for the Gunners after they lost at home to West Ham United at the weekend, while Forest have won one of their last five league outings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy
Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy
Kohli focuses on spin in nets
Kohli focuses on spin in nets
Liverpool's Slot gets two-game suspension
Liverpool's Slot gets two-game suspension
EPL PICS: Chelsea clobber Southampton, rise to fourth
EPL PICS: Chelsea clobber Southampton, rise to fourth
Messi strikes as Inter Miami advance in Champions Cup
Messi strikes as Inter Miami advance in Champions Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final day!1:08

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final...

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi 1:10

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi

Watch the stunning beauty of Uttarakhand7:29

Watch the stunning beauty of Uttarakhand

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD