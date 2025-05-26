EPL PIX: Champions Liverpool sign off with draw

IMAGE: Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy following their last league match of the 2024-25 title-winning season against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool signed off their Premier League title-winning season on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, as Mohamed Salah's late equaliser canceled out Ismaila Sarr's opener at a jubilant Anfield.

With the league wrapped up with four games to spare, Sunday's match was played in a celebratory atmosphere and Palace fans – still on a high from last weekend's FA Cup final triumph – joined in with an early chant of "champions".

Sarr slotted home in the ninth minute after he was found in acres of space by Tyrick Mitchell, who had intercepted a loose pass from Conor Bradley, but conceding barely made a dent in the party.

IMAGE: Liverpool coach Arne Slot celebrates with players. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool slowly played their way into the game and Luis Diaz went close three times in quick succession, shooting narrowly wide, then heading over the bar before he was denied by a good save by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been booed by some fans in the wake of the announcement of his departure, was brought on at halftime to a warm reception on his 354th and final Liverpool appearance.

IMAGE: Captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The Liverpool academy product, who is reportedly moving to Real Madrid, nearly produced one final trademark assist, playing in Darwin Nunez with a superb pass that had his former manager Juergen Klopp in awe in the stands, but Henderson stood tall.

Ryan Gravenberch received a straight red with just over 20 minutes to play, meaning he will miss the first game of next season, but Liverpool continued to pour forward.

When substitute Diogo Jota crashed a shot against the post with 15 minutes left, it looked like Liverpool's season was going to end with another defeat.

IMAGE: Liverpool's top-scorer and EPL player of the season Mohamed Salah with the trophy. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But they were level in the 84th minute through Salah's karate-kick finish from inside the box, registering his 29th league goal of the season to equal Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's record of 47 goal involvements in a Premier League season.

Salah was given his Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards by the Reds' all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush, one of several Liverpool greats in attendance, before captain Virgil van Dijk got his hands on the Premier League trophy for a second time.