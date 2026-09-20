Brobbey 'tricks' for Sunderland, but Manchester City win eight-goal thriller

Manchester City solidified their position atop the Premier League with a 5-3 victory over Sunderland, featuring a double from Antoine Semenyo and a late goal from Erling Haaland.

IMAGE: Antoine Semenyo scores Manchester City's fourth goal during the Premier League match against Sunderland, at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City defeated Sunderland 5-3, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Antoine Semenyo scored a brace for City, while Brian Brobbey netted a hat-trick for Sunderland.

Erling Haaland scored late to secure City's victory and extend his scoring record against Premier League clubs.

Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win against Bournemouth, moving them up to sixth place.

Leeds United drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace, missing a chance to climb to third in the league.

IMAGE: Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Manchester City head into the first international break three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Antoine Semenyo's double sealed an enthralling 5-3 home win over Sunderland, for whom Brian Brobbey grabbed a hat-trick, on Sunday.

A pulsating clash at a sunny Etihad Stadium saw Sunderland twice equalise and the result was still in the balance until Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet late on to seal the points and maintain City's 100% start to the league season.

"Too many goals, I prefer 1-0 much better," smiling City manager Enzo Maresca said after a seventh successive win in all competitions to cap a dream start to the post-Guardiola era.

City's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's fifth goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Sunderland began strongly at City but were stunned in the ninth minute when Enzo Fernandez curled a free kick past goalkeeper Robin Roefs for his first goal since his record-equalling £125-million ($167.41-million) move from Chelsea.

The visitors deservedly levelled three minutes later when Brobbey took an Enzo Le Fee pass and placed a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma but Rayan Cherki restored City's lead in the 29th minute when the ball fell to him in the box and he poked home.

Brobbey was a constant menace though and he equalised when he converted into an empty net from a Thomas Meunier assist.

City went in ahead after a breathless first half after Semenyo finished emphatically past Roefs.

Brobbey's Hat-Trick Not Enough

IMAGE: Brian Brobbey, who scored a hat-trick in the match, fires the ball home for Sunderland's first goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Semenyo gave City breathing space in the 57th minute with a drilled finish after Sunderland's defence failed to clear the ball. But Sunderland, and Brobbey, were not finished.

The Dutch forward applied the finishing touch to a shot by Nilson Angulo to become the first Sunderland player to score a Premier League hat-trick since Jermaine Defoe in 2016.

He is also the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick and end up on the losing side since Roque Santa Cruz for Blackburn Rovers against Wigan Athletic 19 years ago.

Only some desperate defending stopped Sunderland levelling for the third time but Haaland finally got his goal, meaning he has now scored against all 25 Premier League clubs he has faced in a little over four years in England.

Other Premier League Results

Liverpool and Bournemouth managed only five attempts on target in a cagey affair at The Vitality Stadium but one of them proved decisive as Isak pounced in the 57th minute for his fourth league goal of the season -- more than he managed in the whole of his first season after his move from Newcastle United.

Leeds United remain unbeaten but missed the chance to move into third place when they drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Later on Sunday, Manchester United were trying to shake off a poor start to the campaign at Fulham, who are looking to move off the bottom of the table.