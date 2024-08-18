EPL PIX: City open season with win at Chelsea

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played across England on Sunday.

Manchester City begin their title defence with win over Chelsea

IMAGE: Manchester City's Ruben Dias celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji and Mateo Kovacic after their win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, on Sunday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champions kicked off their Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.

The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

"Three points, a perfect start," Haaland told Sky Sports.

"I knew exactly what to do, I think it was a really good goal. I remember last year he made a really good save against me, it had been irritating me for a long time so, yeah, it was a perfect goal."

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic made sure of victory for the visitors six minutes from time, racing through a disorganised Chelsea midfield and thumping the ball into Sanchez's net.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

City, seeking a fifth title in a row, were more composed and comfortable on the ball than Chelsea and always looked in control.

Sanchez was kept busy in the Chelsea goal, saving from Haaland and Jeremy Doku, while Rico Lewis proved a constant worry, moving upfield.

Chelsea, in their first Premier League outing under new manager Enzo Maresca, fashioned some hopeful attacking moves, a timely Ruben Dias intervention denying Nicolas Jackson in the 14th minute.

Jackson also had the ball in the net before being ruled offside late in the first half, while former City forward Cole Palmer forced a couple of regulation saves from Ederson and recent signing Pedro Neto looked busy when he came on as a second-half substitute.

But it was clear Maresca, who worked alongside Pep Guardiola at City for a season before leading Leicester City to Premier League promotion last May, has work to do with his plentiful squad.

The Italian’s starting lineup involved none of the dozen or so players signed in the close season but it had a start-of-term rustiness about it.

Brentford score late winner to down Palace

IMAGE: Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates after scoring the match-winning goal against Crystal Palace at GTech Community Stadium, London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Brentforf FC/X

Yoane Wissa's close-range finish gave Brentford a winning start to their Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Palace thought they had the lead after 26 minutes through Eberechi Eze, whose spectacular free kick beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his near post.

Referee Sam Barrott had blown for a foul on the edge of the box by Will Hughes on Nathan Collins as Eze struck the ball, however, and as he blew his whistle before the ball entered the goal, VAR could not intervene.

"The referee said he blew too early and he made a mistake. Fair enough, he made a mistake," Eze told Sky Sports.

"We had so many chances to score, especially me. We move on to the next one."

Palace manager Oliver Glasner told reporters: "I think everyone was surprised that the referee whistled so early, but I don't complain about it because the decision is made."

Glasner did not blame the defeat on the disallowed goal.

"Many things I saw today we did well, but in decisive situations we weren't on our top level and that's why we lost."

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada remonstrates with referee Samuel Barrott after he disallowed a goal scored by Eberechi Eze. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford's squad altogether due to other clubs' interest, his manager Thomas Frank said.

Frank said the decision to leave Toney out was made on Thursday.

"It's part of the game we have to play, we don't want to give too much away," he told reporters with a smile.

Brentford still had clinical forwards on the pitch, however, and scored against the run of play three minutes after Eze's disallowed goal when Bryan Mbuemo finished off a sweeping move.

Wissa released Mbuemo down the right and he cut inside Palace captain Marc Guehi, starting despite ongoing interest from Newcastle United, and fired home.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser after the break, going close twice through Adam Wharton, before they hit back in the 56th minute.

Daniel Munoz nodded a deep cross back towards goal and, with substitute Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him, Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock could only prod the ball past his own keeper.

Palace had the ball in the net again minutes later, but Edouard strayed offside before putting a fine first-time finish beyond Flekken.

Brentford scored a slightly fortunate winner in the 76th minute, as Collins' effort was clawed away from goal by goalkeeper Dean Henderson but only into the path of Wissa who tapped home.

Flekken produced a great save from Eze as Brentford withstood late pressure to hold on for all three points and record their first win over Palace since 1977.

"It was hard," Frank said. "Great win in a tight, even game against a very good Palace side."