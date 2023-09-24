EPL PIX: Aston Villa stun Chelsea; Spurs draw at Arsenal

Aston Villa win 1-0 at 10-man Chelsea

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores against Chelsea. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points at goal-starved, 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watkins tore through the home defence on the counter and angled his shot deftly through Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez's legs before it bounced in off the far post.

"It is always nice to score and help the team to win. It had been a few games I hadn't scored. I knew the goals would come but I am delighted it has come in a game that helps the team and helps us get the three points," Watkins said.

Chelsea had been in charge for most of the match, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson finding space behind the defenders.

But, as so often in recent months, they failed to find the telling shot with Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stopping a string of chances.

Mauricio Pochettino's expensively assembled team have not scored for their last three matches and Villa fans delighted in singing that he would be sacked in the morning.

Villa, pushed back for most of the first half, found more ambition after Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute following a VAR check for a late tackle on Lucas Digne.

The French defender had slid in on Digne on the wing and was first shown a yellow card before referee Jarred Gillett was called over to check the monitor and change his decision.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Digne caused Chelsea's depleted defence problems and Villa defended their lead energetically, despite the match coming only three days after a 3-2 defeat by Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League.

"We played against a top team in Poland the other day and then it was a quick turnaround. We showed our resilience, kept playing our game," Watkins said.

Villa moved up a place to sixth in the table with the win, while Chelsea, in their worst start to a season for more than 40 years, stayed 14th.

Son's double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their first goal. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Harry Kane may have departed but Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min stepped into the breach with a brace to earn his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby on Sunday.

Cristian Romero's own goal after 26 minutes handed Arsenal the lead but Son equalised with a deft finish shortly before halftime as the visitors grew into the game.

The unfortunate Romero then conceded a penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 54th minute.

But Son again rescued his side with an immediate response as he punished a mistake by Arsenal substitute Jorginho.

Both sides had chances to take maximum points with Son close to a hat-trick for Tottenham and Saka having a shot saved.

Ten minutes of stoppage time could not separate the sides although Tottenham substitute Richarlison almost nicked it at the death when his shot was deflected wide.

A draw was just about the fair result as both sides remained undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games, although both dropped down in the table.

Tottenham are fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal on goal difference. Leaders Manchester City have 18 points with Liverpool on 16 and Brighton and Hove Albion on 15.

"We are extremely disappointed not to win the three points especially when we were twice ahead," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. "The energy they put in was phenomenal but we lacked composure on the ball to be more dominant."

Tottenham's new manager Ange Postecoglou has transformed the mood at the club after their eighth-placed finish last season left them below Arsenal for the first time since 2016.

But Sunday at their bitter rivals was always going to be the ultimate test for a new-look Tottenham who, for the first time since 2014, were unable to call upon Kane for the derby.

'PERFECT PERFORMANCE'

Kane, who joined Bayern Munich, on the eve of the season is the all-time top scorer in the derby with 14 goals.

But in Son, Tottenham possess another lethal striker and his two silky finishes took him to fourth on the all-time list with seven goals and ensured that the 194th edition of the London rivalry ended with honours even.

"Obviously we wanted to win, but I think the performance was perfect," Son said.

Buoyed by their 4-0 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven on their Champions League return, Arsenal dominated early on with Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario making sharp saves to deny Gabriel Jesus and then Eddie Nketiah after a mistake by Destiny Udogie.

He was powerless in the 26th minute though when Saka cut in and struck a shot that took a huge deflection off Romero and flew into the net. Tottenham were lucky not to fall further behind when James Maddison lost the ball in a dangerous area but Jesus blasted his shot over the crossbar.

Arsenal keeper David Raya, again preferred to Aaron Ramsdale, did well to keep out a Brennan Johnson attempt from Son's cut-back as Tottenham began to threaten.

And the visitors went in level at the break when Maddison did superbly to wriggle to the byline and clip the ball back for Son to flick a shot past Raya.

Argentina defender Romero's misfortune continued when a Ben White shot struck his outstretched arm and referee Robert Jones awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

Saka converted but Arsenal's lead lasted barely a minute as Jorginho, who replaced Declan Rice at the break, stumbled in possession and was duly punished as Maddison played in Son to calmly place his shot into the corner of the net.

With their tails up Tottenham came close to going ahead when Dejan Kulusevski's pass found Son running in behind Arsenal's defence but the Spurs captain fired into the side netting.

Saka had a late shot saved by Vicario and Arsenal's hearts were in their mouths with the clock showing 100 minutes as Richarlison's effort flew wide.

Darwin delights as Liverpool defeat West Ham 3-1

IMAGE: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their second goal. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Tomas Soucek forced a brilliant save from Alisson with a downward header in the seventh minute, and two minutes later Michail Antonio headed a Soucek cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the Hammers were left to rue those early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.

That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put them ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn't enough to get them anything from the game.

After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

That goal took the wind out of the Hammers' sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk's knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leaders Manchester City, while West Ham are seventh on 10 points.

After going behind in several early-season games, Liverpool looked much more like their old selves in Sunday's win.

"We are working really hard and everyone can see we have improved a lot since the beginning and this is the way, and we will have to keep working," Alexis Mac Allister said in a post-match TV interview.

"(It was a) very tough game. We know them, we know how they play and we knew that they were going to try and defend a lot and try to counter attack. We prepared really well for the game and thank goodness we won it," he added.

Brighton up to third after Mitoma double inspires 3-1 win over Bournemouth

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma scores their second goal. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma made an instant impact off the bench as Brighton & Hove Albion came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with Roberto de Zerbi's side climbing up to third place in the Premier League.

Brighton have 15 points from six games, one point more than Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday. Bournemouth, who are without a win in their league campaign, are 17th.

The match promised to be a battle of wits, with managers De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola having earned plaudits for their tactical prowess, and it did not disappoint on that front.

From the whistle, Brighton opted to sit deep and looked to attract a press while Bournemouth worked hard to cut off passing lanes.

Bournemouth drew first blood in the engaging contest when Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, stranded several metres from his goal, under-hit a pass which was intercepted by Ryan Christie before Dominic Solanke lobbed the ball into an empty net.

Despite being stung, Brighton persisted with their game plan and much of the first half was played in the middle of the park, with chances at a premium.

Brighton found the leveller just before halftime through a slice of luck, when Billy Gilmour's cross bounced off defender Milos Kerkez's head and looped past goalkeeper Neto for an own goal.

De Zerbi made a double change at the break with Mitoma and Ansu Fati introduced and both players were immediately involved in a sweeping team move which the Japanese winger finished off 17 seconds after the restart.

Brighton hit their stride after going ahead and Mitoma added the third goal when he found space in between the Bournemouth defence to nod home a Pervis Estupinan cross, ensuring a third straight 3-1 league win for the south-coast club.

In contrast to the tentative opening 45 minutes, the action-packed second half had no shortage of goalscoring chances, with Fati blazing wide from close range while Brighton defender Lewis Dunk denied Solanke with a goal-line clearance and Estupinan's flying block thwarted David Brooks.

Both sides are next in action in the League Cup on Wednesday, with Bournemouth hosting second-tier club Stoke City and Brighton travelling to Chelsea.