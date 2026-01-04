HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Arsenal extend lead, Aston Villa surge into second

PIX: Arsenal extend lead, Aston Villa surge into second

4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 10:44 IST

x

Arsenal

IMAGE: Declan Rice celebrates scoring Arsenal's third goal against Bournemouth on Saturday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League, with Aston Villa moving into second place and Wolverhampton Wanderers finally getting their first league win of the season at the 20th attempt.

Mikel Arteta's side went a goal behind before Gabriel Magalhaes equalised and midfielder Declan Rice added two second-half strikes. However, Eli Kroupi's 76th-minute goal for Bournemouth to make it 3-2 had the Arsenal coach's nerves jangling all the way to the final whistle.

Arsenal

IMAGE: Declan Rice scores Arsenal's second goal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Despite the home side pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Arsenal managed to hang on for a win that moves them onto 48 points from 20 games.

Villa, who lost 4-1 to Arsenal in their previous game, are six points behind in second place after a 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest in the day's early kick-off.

"The win against Villa would have meant nothing if we came here today and didn't pick up anything," Arsenal goal-scorer Rice said. "If you can win your games in and around Christmas, on top of what we've done already, it's going to put us in a really good position."

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's victory moved them onto 48 points from 20 games. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Manchester City, who lost ground after being held to a scoreless draw by Sunderland in their last outing, are third on 41 points ahead of their Sunday clash with a Chelsea side still reeling from the departure of coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.  

The most joyous scenes of the day were to be found at Molineux, where Wolves, who collected a mere three points from their first 19 games of the league season, doubled that tally with a resounding 3-0 thrashing of fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday, with all three goals coming in the first half.

The home crowd celebrated wildly as their side finally ended a winless streak of 23 league games since beating Leicester on April 26, with Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and 18-year-old Mateus Mane getting on the scoresheet.

"It was amazing, I feel like we worked hard every day to get this point, and got our first three points and a goal so I feel good," Mane told Sky Sports. 

"It's our first win, but we're not done yet, we want to get higher and higher. I've had friends and family watching here today which felt amazing," he added.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

IMAGE: Mateus Mane celebrates scoring Wolverhampton Wanderers' third goal against West Ham United. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Though they remain rock-bottom of the table on six points, 12 from the safety of 17th spot which is currently occupied by Nottingham Forest, Wolves can take heart from the fact that four of their side's six points have come in their last two games. 

On the other hand, West Ham leave the Black Country looking over their shoulder after an embarrassing performance that leaves them 18th on 14 points, with little to suggest they have what it takes to survive in the Premier League. 

The only silver lining for the Londoners came in the shape of a 2-0 defeat for 19th-placed Burnley at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Aston Villa

IMAGE: John McGinn scores Aston Villa's third goal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Unai Emery's Aston Villa bounced back in style from their defeat by Arsenal, with Ollie Watkins netting his fourth goal in three games and John McGinn chipping in with a brace to maintain their title challenge.

 

"So good, three points. We needed rest and work to get ready for this match, the players responded fantastically to the demands we set," Villa boss Unai Emery said as his side won their 11th straight game at Villa Park. 

"It's very important to have our supporters and how we are feeling today. Each match is a new challenge and how we are competing is the key," he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'
Why Swiatek chose not to watch 'Battle of the Sexes'
Bondi Beach Heroes Honoured At SCG
Bondi Beach Heroes Honoured At SCG
Bangladesh to ask ICC to shift T20 WC games to Sri Lanka
Bangladesh to ask ICC to shift T20 WC games to Sri Lanka
Mustafizur's exit: Azharuddin backs BCCI decision
Mustafizur's exit: Azharuddin backs BCCI decision
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules
Award-winning umpire slams IPL rules

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel breakthrough at Palghar2:58

UNMISSABLE! Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses high speed tunnel...

Devotees take holy dip in Sarayu River on the first day of Magh Mela 20261:50

Devotees take holy dip in Sarayu River on the first day...

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO