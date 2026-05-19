HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after decade in charge

Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after decade in charge

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 19:17 IST

x

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after a decade of unprecedented success, potentially paving the way for Enzo Maresca to take over as manager.

Pep Guardiola

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pep Guardiola is reportedly leaving Manchester City after a decade of success.
  • Enzo Maresca, former Chelsea boss, is rumoured to be the top contender to replace Guardiola.
  • Guardiola will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to media reports, bringing to a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

 

Guardiola's Triumphant Tenure at Manchester City

Saturday's FA Cup victory over Chelsea secured Guardiola his 20th trophy with the club.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to be the top contender for the Spaniard's job. Guardiola's contract at City is set to expire in June 2027.

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup final. When asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied "What rumours?" and then ended the interview, saying "Have a lovely evening."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Koeman Backs Netherlands To Beat Any Team At World Cup
Koeman Backs Netherlands To Beat Any Team At World Cup
Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande's Path To World Cup
Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande's Path To World Cup
Neymar earns Brazil World Cup recall under Ancelotti
Neymar earns Brazil World Cup recall under Ancelotti
Arsenal edge Burnley in nervy win to close in on EPL crown
Arsenal edge Burnley in nervy win to close in on EPL crown
Grand Chess Tour: Firouzja Plays From Bed After Ankle Injury
Grand Chess Tour: Firouzja Plays From Bed After Ankle Injury

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion Statement1:02

Huma Qureshi Proves Simplicity Is the Ultimate Fashion...

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial football statue in Bengal2:18

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial...

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO