Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after decade in charge

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after a decade of unprecedented success, potentially paving the way for Enzo Maresca to take over as manager.

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Pep Guardiola is reportedly leaving Manchester City after a decade of success.

Enzo Maresca, former Chelsea boss, is rumoured to be the top contender to replace Guardiola.

Guardiola will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to media reports, bringing to a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

Guardiola's Triumphant Tenure at Manchester City

Saturday's FA Cup victory over Chelsea secured Guardiola his 20th trophy with the club.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to be the top contender for the Spaniard's job. Guardiola's contract at City is set to expire in June 2027.

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup final. When asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied "What rumours?" and then ended the interview, saying "Have a lovely evening."