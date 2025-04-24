HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » EPL: Palace hold Arsenal as Liverpool edge closer to title

EPL: Palace hold Arsenal as Liverpool edge closer to title

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 24, 2025 10:42 IST

x

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's David Raya in action with Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Arsenal kept Liverpool's Premier League title-winning champagne on ice, but only just, as they were twice pegged back at home by Crystal Palace with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a superb equaliser in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

First-half goals by Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard looked like being enough for a lacklustre Arsenal against a lively Palace side who equalised with an Eberechi Eze volley.

But there was a late twist as Palace substitute Mateta beat Arsenal keeper David Raya with an audacious chip.

The draw left second-placed Arsenal on 67 points with four games remaining meaning they can only match the 79 of Liverpool who still have five games to play.

 

Had Arsenal lost, Liverpool would have won the title on Wednesday but they can now seal it with one point against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

Both Arsenal and Palace have huge cup semi-final games looming -- Arsenal in the Champions League at home to Paris St Germain next Tuesday and Palace this Saturday at Wembley against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Twelfth-placed Palace could have been excused if they were distracted by what will be the biggest game of their season.

Arsenal

IMAGE:  Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior scores their first goal past Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Instead, it was Arsenal who were off the pace as they drew for the 13th time in the league this season and fifth time in eight -- a statistic that has allowed Liverpool to all but mathematically wrap up a record-equalling 20th English title.

Palace, who left key players Mateta and Ismaila Sarr on the bench but still fielded Eze, will have taken great heart from their display as they prepare for Villa on Saturday.

Eze took his goal brilliantly, connecting with Adam Wharton's corner to bounce a volley in off the post beyond Raya.

But the best was saved to last as Mateta, still wearing the protective covering on his ear badly gashed in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Millwall, lofted a sensational shot over Raya after a bad ball from William Saliba had put Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in trouble.

Arsenal, who fielded a near full-strength line-up despite Bukayo Saka being on the bench, made a great start as Kiwior rose to thump a header past Dean Henderson after three minutes from Odegaard's free kick.

Trossard then restored their lead when he controlled Jurrien Timber's pass and turned sharply to send a low shot inside the post.

Arsenal had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out by VAR after the ball went out of play in the build-up while Henderson also made a splendid save to deny Saka's volley.

But Palace fully deserved their point and could have got all three as Mateta's late cross almost led to a winner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Opposition beware! Hit-Man Returns!
Opposition beware! Hit-Man Returns!
Gambhir gets death threat mail after Kashmir attack
Gambhir gets death threat mail after Kashmir attack
Kishan's questionable dismissal raises fixing claims
Kishan's questionable dismissal raises fixing claims
SKY's bat does the talking... this time, it was for her
SKY's bat does the talking... this time, it was for her
Rohit Joins Kohli Club, Overtakes Pollard Too!
Rohit Joins Kohli Club, Overtakes Pollard Too!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Recipes With Peanuts, Full Of Crisp And Crunch

webstory image 2

Vivo T4 Launched In India With Massive Battery

webstory image 3

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

VIDEOS

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin4:54

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband,...

'In complete shock': Grandparents of Nepali national killed in Pahalgam attack2:32

'In complete shock': Grandparents of Nepali national...

Pahalgam attack victim's wife faints after seeing husband's body3:32

Pahalgam attack victim's wife faints after seeing...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD