EPL: Old Trafford witnesses epic drubbing by Spurs!

September 30, 2024 00:08 IST
IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro vs Manchester United. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the visitors ran roughshod over the bedraggled Old Trafford side.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs climbed to eighth in the table on 10 points after six games, while beleaguered United, who saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on James Maddison, are 12th with seven points in a loss that will again raise questions about manager Erik ten Hag.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke scores their third goal. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

"I thought it was an outstanding performance," said Postecoglou. "We started the game well, scored a great goal and probably should have had two or three. The pressure then overwhelms them and they get the red card. After that I thought we controlled the game well.

"Just an outstanding effort from all the lads."

Tottenham went ahead in the third minute when defender Micky van de Ven carried the ball over half the length of the pitch before playing a low centre across the six-yard box for the wide open Johnson to tap in for his fourth goal in four games.

IMAGE: Manchester United players react after the final whistle at Old Trafford. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

"Eleven v 11, or 11 v 10, we completely dominated the game," Johnson said. "We had a clear game plan and we did exactly what we wanted to do."

Spurs continued to run circles around United on a nightmare evening for Dutchman Ten Hag in rainy Manchester.

"To concede a goal after two or three minutes like that, it did something to our belief," he said. "Totally unnecessary.

"This is not good enough. We have to accept this and get better. Focus on the next game and do things better than we did today."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
