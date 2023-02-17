News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Now, Saudi Arabia in race for Manchester United?

Now, Saudi Arabia in race for Manchester United?

February 17, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The corner flag inside the stadium at Old Trafford, Manchester.

IMAGE: A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners is likely to exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, according to reports. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Saudi Arabia has submitted a bid for British soccer club Manchester United PLC ahead of Friday's deadline, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Multiple private groups in Riyadh have made formal inquiries, the report added.

 

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a life-long supporter of the club and founder of chemicals firm INEOS, is a likely bidder, along with US private equity firms, sources told Reuters.

Qatari Royals are readying an opening bid of roughly 5 billion pounds ($6.00 billion) for the club, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bloomberg report said a consortium including Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the country's former prime minister and ex-head of the Qatar Investment Authority, is putting the final touches on a proposal to acquire the club.

The Office of the Qatari Royal and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

A deal for the record 13-times English Premier League winners will likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $5.2 billion - including debt and investments - paid for Chelsea, the sources added.

Manchester United is the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte.

A small portion of Manchester United shares is listed in the United States with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, as of Wednesday's close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India-Australia: Game On, Folks!
India-Australia: Game On, Folks!
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
Who could buy Manchester United? How much is it worth?
Is Warner Becoming Shami's Bunny?
Is Warner Becoming Shami's Bunny?
Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding
Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,862
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,862
Blow for Uddhav as SC refuses relook at Rebia ruling
Blow for Uddhav as SC refuses relook at Rebia ruling

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Barcelona fight back to draw with Man United

PIX: Barcelona fight back to draw with Man United

Chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after sting row

Chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after sting row

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances