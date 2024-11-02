EPL: Title race in disarray as Arsenal, Man City lose

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle United. Photograph: Scott Hepell / Reuters IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak's early headed goal lifted Newcastle to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday at St. James' Park, as Eddie Howe's men delivered a blow to Arsenal's title chase with their first win in six Premier League outings.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners remained provisionally third in the standings on 18 points, with the two teams above them -- Manchester City and Liverpool -- playing later on Saturday. Newcastle climbed to eighth on 15 points.

"We didn't have the greatest start (to the season)performance-wise but we were still picking up results," Newcastle defender Lewis Hall told TNT Sports. "The last few weeks when we were playing better football we weren't getting results. This is something we can build on for sure."

Isak netted his third league goal of the season in the 12th minute after Newcastle worked the ball out wide to Anthony Gordon who then whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right that the 25-year-old Swede, who sneaked in between defenders Gabriel and William Saliba, leapt to head into the far corner past David Raya.

"That was massive," Isak, who has scored 12 goals in his last 12 home league games, told TNT. "A big game against a big team, I think it means a lot, a bit of a statement to us and to the fans that we can win this game."

"(Heading) is not my strongest quality," he added. "It feels good to score. The cross was amazing, I just had to jump and put my head on the ball, so credit to him."

IMAGE: Arsenal's William Saliba in action with Newcastle United's Joe Willock. Photograph: Scott Heppell / Reuters

The Magpies, who beat Arsenal by the same score last season at St. James' Park, did well to keep the visitors off the scoresheet, swarming them every time they got near the penalty area.

Declan Rice headed a cross just wide of the net in injury time in Arsenal's best chance of the day, and then held his head in his hands in frustration.

Arteta's side squandered several other chances, including Bukayo Saka's header that he sent just wide of the net from Kai Havertz's cross.

Hall also got in the way of a terrific first-half chance for Mikel Merino who volleyed the ball towards goal in a crowded six-yard box in Arsenal's only shot on target.

But Arsenal, winless in their last three league games, generated very little otherwise against a Newcastle side riding the momentum of a spirited 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea three nights earlier.

"We are all a bit sad because we wanted to win today," Arsenal's Saliba told TNT Sports. "Unfortunately we didn't and we didn't play the game we wanted to play. We deserved to lose today I think.

"We have to stick together," he added. "Last season we had one period like this and we need to stay together and have the confidence to get out. We all believe we will come back."

Saturday's defeat means Arteta's team have lost successive away league matches for the first time since May 2022.





Man City's unbeaten league run ends

IMAGE: Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic looks dejected after their shock 1-0 loss to minnows Bornemouth. Photograph: Tony O Brien / Reuters

Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson got on the scoresheet as Bournemouth held on for a shock 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday, ending mighty City's unbeaten streak in the Premier League at 32 games.

The loss dropped Pep Guardiola's City to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool, while the Cherries, who had lost to City in their 14 previous league meetings by a combined score of 45-7, climbed to eighth spot.

Bournemouth were rewarded for their strong start with Semenyo's ninth-minute goal. Milos Kerkez superbly worked the ball up the left side to the byline before sending a low cross to Semenyo, who turned on the ball and beat keeper Ederson.

Evanilson doubled the home side's lead in the 64th minute when he latched on to Kerkez's cross and slotted it home. But City created a nervy finish after pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute, when Josko Gvardiol leapt to meet Ilkay Gundogan's cross, his looping header pushed in off the bar by Mark Travers.

City's start striker Erling Haaland hit the post from close range deep in injury time