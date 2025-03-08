HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Millwall keeper's ban raised after Mateta horror injury

Millwall keeper's ban raised after Mateta horror injury

March 08, 2025 07:18 IST

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts makes a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta during the FA Cup fifth round match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, March 1, 2025.

IMAGE: Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts makes a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta during the FA Cup fifth round match at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, March 1, 2025. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has had his suspension for a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta extended to six matches, the FA said on Friday.

Roberts dashed out of his goal to deal with a forward pass in the sixth minute of Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie and collided with Mateta, kicking him in the head.

Referee Michael Oliver showed a yellow card but upgraded it to red after watching a VAR review of the incident.

 

Palace chairman Steve Parish described it as the most reckless challenge he had ever seen.

Roberts was handed a three-match ban for serious foul play, but the FA submitted a claim to increase the suspension, saying standard punishment for the offence was "clearly insufficient".

The FA's claim was upheld by an independent regulatory commission.

"The FA claimed that - in the circumstances - the standard punishment for this offence was clearly insufficient, and Liam Roberts subsequently denied this," the FA said in a statement.

"Following a hearing, the Regulatory Commission upheld The FA's claim, set aside the standard three-match punishment, and instead imposed a six-match ban."

Mateta received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital with a severe laceration. The French forward needed 25 stitches in his left ear.

In a statement posted on Millwall's website, Roberts said he had spoken with Mateta and apologised for the incident.

"I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment," Roberts added.

"Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

"Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
