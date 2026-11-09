EPL: Manchester Utd rally to snatch 4-4 draw; Sunderland down Chelsea

Manchester United delivered a stunning display of resilience, fighting back from two goals down twice to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa with two stoppage-time goals, despite remaining in the Premier League relegation zone.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Aston Villa during their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Key Points Manchester United secured a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, scoring two stoppage-time goals to salvage a point.

United twice came back from a two-goal deficit, mirroring a midweek Champions League comeback against AS Roma.

Despite the draw, Manchester United remain in the Premier League relegation zone, sitting 18th with eight points from 10 games.

Goals for United came from Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Joshua Zirkzee, and substitute Patrick Dorgu.

Sunderland secured their first league win since August, beating Chelsea 1-0, while Brighton rose to second place.

Manchester United head into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone but with some hope and pride restored after scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a chaotic 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion had earlier risen to second place in the Premier League standings with a 2-0 home victory over Brentford and Crystal Palace slumped to the bottom after a 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool, who moved up to fourth.

Old Trafford Rollercoaster

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Leon Goretzka scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

But it was another Old Trafford rollercoaster that ended as the big talking point of the weekend's action. Under-pressure manager Michael Carrick, whose standing amongst the United faithful remains high despite a calamitous season so far, earned a boost in midweek as his side hit back from two goals down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.

Another rescue act looked beyond his team though as Villa, who scored twice inside the opening five minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and an equaliser from Youri Tielemans, reasserted their dominance.

United crumbled early in the second half with Diogo Dalot conceding a needless spot kick for a foul on Alysson and John McGinn firing home the 48th-minute penalty. Leon Goretzka then restored Villa's two-goal lead five minutes later with a tap-in after sloppy United defending. But whatever the ills that have befallen the 20-times English champions, there is no denying their fighting spirit.

Joshua Zirkzee gave United late hope by slotting home in stoppage time before substitute Patrick Dorgu headed in after Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki flapped at a corner -- sparking delirium amongst the home fans.

League Standings and Other Results

IMAGE: Chelsea's Levi Colwill fouls Sunderland's Brian Brobbey to concede a penalty during their Premier League match at Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The unlikely draw left United in 18th place with a mere eight points from 10 games, above Sunderland only on goal difference after the Black Cats claimed a first league win since August by beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. "I thought we were the better team," said Carrick.

"We played some very good football and got back into the game.

"Two goals again put us on the back foot. In the end, we could have even won it," added the United boss, who went through every imaginable emotion on the touchline.

"We never gave up and never stopped believing."

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be breathing a little easier though after his side upset Chelsea. Enzo Le Fee struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground. Bournemouth's fourth successive league win moved them up to seventh with Evanilson scoring for the fifth Premier League game in succession in a 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town.