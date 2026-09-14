Pro Ref confirms VAR error in Haaland goal decision in Manchester derby

Refereeing body Pro Ref has officially admitted a significant VAR error in the Manchester Derby, confirming Erling Haaland's decisive goal for Manchester City against Manchester United should have been disallowed due to an off-side player's impact.

IMAGE: Referee Michael Oliver and assistant referees walk off the pitch after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City, at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Pro Ref admits VAR error in allowing Erling Haaland's goal for Manchester City against Manchester United.

The VAR failed to consider the offside position and potential impact of City's Enzo Fernandez.

Haaland's goal was initially disallowed but overturned by VAR, leading to Manchester City's 1-0 win.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick expressed strong frustration over the controversial decision.

Pro Ref has contacted Manchester United and will review the incident.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City from tight angle. The goal was initially disallowed for off-side but was allowed to stand after a VAR review found him to be onside. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

The video assistant referee (VAR) was wrong to allow Erling Haaland's decisive goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, refereeing body Pro Ref said in a statement.

Haaland's strike on the hour mark was initially disallowed for offside but was allowed to stand after a VAR review found him to be onside.

Pro Ref Acknowledges VAR Mistake

However, Pro Ref said the VAR failed to recognise the likely impact of his teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to head the ball from an off-side position.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position," the statement said.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick was angry at the decision as his side slumped to a derby defeat.

"I just don't get it, I really don't get it, I can't understand how we're trying to help referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision," he told a post-match media conference.