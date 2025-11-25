EPL: Manchester United stunned by 10-man Everton!

Everton's Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping his own teammate Michael Keane -- the first time since 2008 that a Premier League player had been sent off for an altercation with a teammate.

IMAGE: Everton manager David Moyes and players celebrate after winning their match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Everton enjoyed their first Premier League win at Manchester United for 12 years despite playing virtually the entire game with 10 men after midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for slapping his own teammate Michael Keane on Monday.



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's superb first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors, who shrugged off the 13th-minute incident that had seen Gueye and Keane square up to each other.



United, who could have moved up to fifth with a win, dominated possession, especially in the second half, but Everton defended superbly to repel the hosts who looked blunt in attack.

IMAGE: The dejected Manchester United players after the match. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made several fine saves to preserve his side's lead, the pick of them to claw away a Joshua Zirkzee header with 10 minutes remaining.



A second away win of the season lifted Everton above city rivals and champions Liverpool into 11th place, level on 18 points with United, who are above them on goal difference.



Everton manager David Moyes had failed to win in 17 previous Premier League matches as an opposition manager at Old Trafford and Everton's most recent win there, in 2013, came when Moyes was in the home dugout during his brief United reign.



"Tonight we got over the line with 10 men, which is the hardest way to get a good result," Moyes said.



"Let's be fair, Man United are in pretty good form at the moment so it was never going to be easy with 11, so to do it with 10 is fantastic."



His miserable record at Old Trafford looked like continuing as Everton made a horrible start when defender Seamus Coleman was forced off with an injury after 10 minutes.

IMAGE: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the winner in the 29th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Worse was to follow shortly after in a moment of madness.



After Bruno Fernandes's shot flashed just wide after a misunderstanding in the Everton defence, a heated argument flared up between Gueye and Keane.



After Keane shoved his teammate, Gueye responded with a slap to the face of the defender, prompting referee Tony Harrington to show him a red card, the decision being checked and verified by VAR.



It was the first time a Premier League player had been sent off for an altercation with a teammate since Stoke City's Ricardo Fuller was dismissed for slapping Andy Griffin during a match at West Ham United in 2008.



"I thought the referee could maybe have taken a little bit longer to think about it and maybe just gone over and sorted it out," Moyes said. "(Gueye) has apologised for the sending off and praised the players after the game in the dressing room."

IMAGE: Everton's Idrissa Gueye is shown a red card by referee Tony Harrington as he clashes with teammate Michael Keane. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

At that stage the omens looked bleak for Everton with United never having lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford against opponents who had a player sent off.



Everton responded with the right kind of fight, though, and took the lead in stunning fashion in the 29th minute with Dewsbury-Hall turning outside the area before cutting in to send a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area past the dive of United keeper Senne Lammens.



United struggled to make their numerical supremacy count and, but for a Fernandes long-range effort that was saved by Pickford, they offered little in attack before halftime.

The hosts cranked up the pressure after the break as Everton retreated deeper and deeper and Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Pickford before Mason Mount flashed a low shot just wide.



Pickford then produced a superb save to claw out Zirkzee's header and then denied the Dutchman again in a frantic finale.



"They were the better team with 11 players and 10," United manager Ruben Amorim said. "I felt we were not there with the same intensity. They deserved the win."