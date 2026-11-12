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Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after poor Premier League run

Updated: November 12, 2026 17:08 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick following a dismal run of results, including a recent 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, which has left the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Michael Carrick

IMAGE: Manchester United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Michael Carrick this season -- including just one league victory. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick.
  • The decision follows a prolonged winless run, culminating in a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.
  • Under Carrick, United won only three of 15 matches across all competitions this season.
  • The club is currently 18th in the Premier League table, one point from the bottom.
 

Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick, the club said on Thursday, after a prolonged winless Premier League run culminated in a 4-4 draw at home to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving the team mired in the relegation zone.

United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season -- including one league victory -- leaving them 18th in the table on eight points after 10 games, one point from the bottom.

"After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions," United said in a statement on their website.

United's Poor Form

Carrick came under mounting pressure after a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth and the former United midfielder carried the air of someone awaiting the inevitable after the defeat when fans chanted his name but booed the players off the pitch.

He had dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench against Bournemouth and did not bring him on even when United were desperate for inspiration in midfield, but the struggling club gave Carrick another chance to revive their season.

Although he restored the playmaker to the starting lineup against Chelsea following clear-the-air talks and spoke of the team's determination to put things right, little changed as they were comprehensively outplayed in a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

A 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the Champions League briefly eased the pressure on Carrick, but United's familiar defensive frailties were exposed again in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, despite two injury-time goals salvaging a point.

Carrick is likely to be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, the US men's national team coach, who has agreed to take over the newly-vacant post, according to reports in British media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is one of the Premier League's most highly regarded former coaches.

Source: REUTERS
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