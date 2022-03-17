News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man United's Pogba says house burgled while children slept

Man United's Pogba says house burgled while children slept

March 17, 2022 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Manchester United's Paul Pogba with wife Zulay. Photograph: Paul Pogba/Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba said his house was broken into on Tuesday while his children were at home sleeping.

 

In a statement on Twitter the French player said the incident occurred during United's home game against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

"Last night our family's worst nightmare was realised when our home was burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom," Pogba said.

"The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took something from us more valuable than anything we had in our home... our sense of safety and security."

Pogba, who has issued a reward for information, said he was informed of the break-in after the game.

"My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe or unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope no one ever has to feel what I felt last night."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram
Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud in Gurugram
Why is Arsenal fan Ranveer at Spurs?
Why is Arsenal fan Ranveer at Spurs?
Ronaldo breaks all-time leading scorer record
Ronaldo breaks all-time leading scorer record
India reports 2,539 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
India reports 2,539 new Covid cases, 60 deaths
SEE: Mumbai Indians Up And Running!
SEE: Mumbai Indians Up And Running!
India Wants To BUY At Last!
India Wants To BUY At Last!
Yeh Hai India: Holi At The Taj
Yeh Hai India: Holi At The Taj

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Chelsea beat Lillee; Villarreal stun Juventus

PIX: Chelsea beat Lillee; Villarreal stun Juventus

Liverpool beat Arsenal to cut City's lead; Spurs win

Liverpool beat Arsenal to cut City's lead; Spurs win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances