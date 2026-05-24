Bruno Fernandes Sets New Premier League Assist Record

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes etched his name in Premier League history by breaking the single-season assist record, surpassing legends like Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes celebrates breaking the Premier League record for assists in a season with Kobbie Mainoo after Patrick Dorgu scores Manchester United's first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion, at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, on Sunday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points Bruno Fernandes set a new Premier League record with 21 assists in a single season.

Fernandes surpassed the previous record of 20 assists held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

The record-breaking assist occurred during Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fernandes was also named Premier League player of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record when he made his 21st assist of the season in the final game of the campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Fernandes, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne before the final round of games.

The Portugal international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, the United players running towards their captain to celebrate his feat.

Fernandes also scored eight goals as United secured a third-place finish to qualify for the Champions League.

The 31-year-old was nominated alongside Arsenal's title-winning trio of Gabriel, David Raya and Declan Rice, Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

Fernandes was named the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year earlier this month while he also picked up the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year honour for the fifth time.