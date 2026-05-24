HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Bruno Fernandes Sets New Premier League Assist Record

Bruno Fernandes Sets New Premier League Assist Record

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 21:46 IST

x

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes etched his name in Premier League history by breaking the single-season assist record, surpassing legends like Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton

IMAGE: Bruno Fernandes celebrates breaking the Premier League record for assists in a season with Kobbie Mainoo after Patrick Dorgu scores Manchester United's first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion, at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, on Sunday. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Key Points

  • Bruno Fernandes set a new Premier League record with 21 assists in a single season.
  • Fernandes surpassed the previous record of 20 assists held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
  • The record-breaking assist occurred during Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion.
  • Fernandes was also named Premier League player of the season.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record when he made his 21st assist of the season in the final game of the campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Fernandes, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne before the final round of games.

 

The Portugal international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, the United players running towards their captain to celebrate his feat.

Fernandes also scored eight goals as United secured a third-place finish to qualify for the Champions League.

The 31-year-old was nominated alongside Arsenal's title-winning trio of Gabriel, David Raya and Declan Rice, Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

Fernandes was named the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year earlier this month while he also picked up the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year honour for the fifth time.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Manchester United's Fernandes is EPL player of the season
Manchester United's Fernandes is EPL player of the season
Djokovic begins quest for 25th Grand Slam crown
Djokovic begins quest for 25th Grand Slam crown
Kane's 'trick' gives Bayern German Cup and domestic double
Kane's 'trick' gives Bayern German Cup and domestic double
Usyk Overcomes Verhoeven In Dramatic Title Defence
Usyk Overcomes Verhoeven In Dramatic Title Defence
French Open: Kostyuk Battles Through Trauma To Reach Rd 2
French Open: Kostyuk Battles Through Trauma To Reach Rd 2

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

VIDEOS

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi3:16

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO