Manchester United bench Rashford due to disciplinary reasons

Manchester United bench Rashford due to disciplinary reasons

December 31, 2022 19:03 IST
Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in 21 matches

IMAGE: Marcus Rashford has scored 10 goals in 21 matches. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been left on the bench for Saturday's Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to disciplinary reasons, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rashford has rediscovered his form this season under new boss Ten Hag, playing 21 matches in all competitions and scoring 10 goals.

 

He has scored in United's last two matches, but was left out of their starting line-up on Saturday and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, the only change from a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

When asked why Rashford was missing, Ten Hag told BT Sport, “Internal disciplinary. No details. Our rules. Now focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

United will be looking to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions with victory over relegation-threatened Wolves.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
