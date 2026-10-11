EPL: Manchester City silence Liverpool's home crowd with 3-goal second-half masterclass

Manchester City silenced hostile Anfield with a 3-0 win over 10-man Liverpool, as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored to extend their perfect league start.

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal against Liverpool in the English Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, with second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki extending their perfect Premier League start to six wins.

City weathered Liverpool’s early pressure and a hostile atmosphere before Ryan Gravenberch’s 62nd-minute dismissal for a second booking shifted the contest.

Haaland opened the scoring in the 65th minute, Doku curled in a superb long-range effort three minutes later, and Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute.

The victory lifted City to 18 points, three clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Liverpool slipped to ninth after suffering their first league defeat of the season.

Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield crowd as second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki secured a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday and maintained the Premier League leaders' perfect start to the season.

City were playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 breaches of the league's financial rules, and were greeted by deafening boos and angry chants.

Gravenberch's Red Card Opens the Door for City

IMAGE: Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring Manchester City's their third goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But Enzo Maresca's side stood firm against Liverpool's early pressure and a fevered atmosphere before taking control after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking following a foul on Doku.

Haaland then struck three minutes later, smashing a left-footed shot past Alisson after Doku worked the ball into the box and his attempted shot was deflected into the path of the big Norwegian.

Doku's Strike, Cherki's Finish Seal Emphatic Win

IMAGE: Liverpool's Milos Kerkez and Manchester City's Iliman Ndiayea vie for the ball. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Doku doubled the lead in the 68th minute with a gorgeous long-range shot that curled into the far top corner.

Cherki completed the rout in the 78th minute when he let the ball roll through to Josko Gvardiol before turning into the box to meet his teammate's pass and slot the ball home.

The victory gave City six wins from six and moved them three points clear of Arsenal on 18 points, providing a forceful response on the pitch after a turbulent week away from it.

Liverpool are ninth after their first league loss of the season.