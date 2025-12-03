HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man City's Haaland fastest to 100 Premier League goals

2 Minutes Read
December 03, 2025 08:49 IST

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland achieved the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute of a wild 5-4 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

City winger Jeremy Doku crossed to the big Norwegian who finished with a first-time shot, achieving the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.

While Shearer still holds the all-time record with 260 goals, the 25-year-old Haaland looks destined to chase it down.

"If you told me when he arrived that he'd score 100 goals in 111 games, I'd say, 'Are you sure?’ The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable," City boss Pep Guardiola said.

"It's incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he's starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I'm happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day."

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scored with a blistering left-footed strike to give Manchester City the lead in the 17th minute. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge watched from the stands at Craven Cottage, admitted the moment was special.

“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing," he said. "To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy.

"I've said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise."

 

The Norwegian, who leads the league with 15 goals this season, had been stuck on 99 for two games, missing chances against Newcastle United and Leeds United, but there was no stopping him this time. With City still chasing silverware, his hunger for goals shows no sign of slowing down.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
