Rediff.com  » Sports » City's Haaland Premier League's Player of the Season

City's Haaland Premier League's Player of the Season

May 27, 2023 17:41 IST
IMAGE: Erling Haaland, 22, has scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 in a single Premier League campaign. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Erling Haaland was named the Premier League's Player of the Season on Saturday, after a record-breaking debut campaign in which he has delivered goals by the sackful as Manchester City claimed their third straight league title.

 

Haaland, 22, has scored 36 goals in 35 games this season, breaking the previous record of 34 in a single Premier League campaign shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer that had stood for nearly three decades.

The Norwegian was voted Player of the Season by the public, the captains of the 20 Premier League clubs and a panel of soccer experts.

City players have now won the award for four seasons running, with Kevin De Bruyne taking the honour in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and Ruben Dias in 2020-21.

Haaland saw off competition from De Bruyne, Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier.

He was also named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after claiming a record 82% of the votes.

Haaland will have the chance to add to his Premier League tally on Sunday when City visit Brentford for their final game of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
