EPL: Man United snap Palace's unbeaten home run

IMAGE: Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Manchester United's Mason Mount fight for the ball during their Premier League match in London on Sunday. Photograph: B oby Melville/Reuters

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount struck in the second half as Ruben Amorim's men battled back for a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts' nine-month unbeaten Premier League run at Selhurst Park.

United, who tasted victory for only the second time in their last 12 away games, climbed above Palace into sixth in the table on 21 points as Oliver Glasner's team dropped to seventh on 20.

Palace scored first when Jean-Philippe Mateta struck from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Leny Yoro's reckless tackle. Mateta had to retake the penalty after a double touch on his first attempt, but he sent Senne Lammens the wrong way again.

United were a different team after the break, and Zirkzee, starting in place of injured Matheus Cunha, levelled in the 54th minute with his first league goal in almost a year.

Zirkzee chested down a free kick before firing home from a difficult angle into the far corner past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Mount struck the winner nine minutes later when a free kick was touched into his path and he unleashed a low shot that found its way through a sea of Palace legs.

"We have not found it easy away from home this season," Mount told TNT Sports. "It was all about reacting in the second half and I feel we did that well."

The game was evenly matched with both sides taking 13 shots.

United midfielder Casemiro had an excellent early chance with several swipes at the ball from close range but Henderson kept the ball out of his net.

Palace, whose three-game run of clean sheets in the league ended, had one final chance with a free kick just outside United's box, but it was blocked.

Although the performance was far from vintage United, it was an improvement on Monday's dismal 1-0 loss to Everton at Old Trafford that ended their five-game unbeaten run.

"We have more intensity in the second half, we played better in the second half, and the opponent too in the second half was more tired," Amorim said. "So these small details will make the difference, and then the talent in front we scored two."

United captain Bruno Fernandes called the result massive.

"We needed a response very quick. I think first half was not great for us, but second half was a very big response."

Palace's loss ended a long week that included a 2-1 Europa League away defeat to Strasbourg on Thursday.

"Tough defeat," Glasner said.

"When you lose the game with two set plays, it makes it tough. So three of the last four goals we conceded from set plays, three free kicks. We were not sharp enough."

"We could see that the energy level is not top after the tight schedule we have, it feels not really deserved, it hurts."

United defender Lisandro Martinez was a late substitute in his first game since tearing knee ligaments in February.