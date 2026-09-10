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Liverpool's Alisson Becker fined 8,000 pounds for kicking substitution board

September 10, 2026 17:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Liverpool's star goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been handed an £8,000 fine by the FA for an act of frustration following a contentious 2-2 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest last month.

Alisson Becker kicks substitution board after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last month

IMAGE: Alisson Becker kicks substitution board. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • Alisson Becker was fined £8,000 by the FA for kicking an electronic substitution board after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.
  • The incident occurred after Becker was booked for arguing with the referee over a delayed triple substitution.
  • A quick restart by Forest led to a penalty against Liverpool, putting them 2-1 down, which contributed to Becker's frustration.
  • Videos on social media showed the goalkeeper damaging the equipment by kicking the board near the tunnel area.
  • Becker accepted the charge of improper conduct and received the standard penalty from the FA.
 

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been fined £8,000 ($10,800) by the FA after the frustrated Brazilian kicked the electronic substitution board following a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last month.

Incident Details and FA Charge

Becker had earlier been booked for arguing with the referee, after the fourth official did not have the electronic board ready for Andoni Iraola's triple substitution when the match was level at 1-1 after about 70 minutes. Forest re-started the game with a quick throw-in, as Neco Williams charged into the Liverpool box and Becker brought him down, leading to a penalty that put visitors Forest 2-1 ahead.

After Liverpool salvaged a draw, 33-year-old Becker walked by the substitution board placed on the ground outside the tunnel. Videos on social media showed the keeper kicking the board, damaging the equipment. "It was alleged that the goalkeeper acted in an improper manner around the tunnel area after the final whistle. Alisson Becker subsequently accepted the charge against him and received the standard penalty," an FA spokesperson said on X.

Upcoming Fixture

Liverpool, who drew their opening two league matches before beating Ipswich Town, will host Fulham on Saturday. 

Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk remonstrate with referee Samuel Barrott after Nottingham Forest are awarded a penalty

Source: REUTERS
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Alisson BeckerLiverpoolNottingham ForestPremier LeagueForest 2-1 ahead

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