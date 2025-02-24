HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » EPL: Liverpool stun City! Title race all but over?

EPL: Liverpool stun City! Title race all but over?

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2025 00:42 IST

x

Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai in action with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku.Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester City after talisman Mohamed Salah scored their first goal and set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second as they went 11 points clear at the top on Sunday.

 

Arne Slot's side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. City are fourth on 44 as their early-season quest for a fifth consecutive title has unravelled into a chase for a Champions League berth.

Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action with Manchester City's Rico Lewis.Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Salah struck his league-leading 25th goal of the season in the 14th minute following a corner with a blistering shot from near the top of box that deflected off the outstretched foot of City defender Nathan Ake past goalkeeper Ederson.

Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in action with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku. Photograph: Lee smith/Reuters

Szoboszlai took advantage of City's atrocious defending to double the lead in the 37th. Salah found the unmarked Hungarian in the box for an easy pass into the net to the dismay of City fans, whose dismal mood was matched by the driving rain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

My job is to focus on my skill: Kohli
My job is to focus on my skill: Kohli
'Sweet Victory': Iyer on India's Pak thrashing
'Sweet Victory': Iyer on India's Pak thrashing
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
Our campaign is as good as over: Rizwan admits
Our campaign is as good as over: Rizwan admits
Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan
Kohli's Diving Catch Creates History Against Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calling Cheeseheads! 10 Cheesy, Cheesy Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Harmful Social Media Mistakes

webstory image 3

India's 10 Tallest Statues

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia takes holy dip at Mahakumbh2:07

Tamannaah Bhatia takes holy dip at Mahakumbh

Bus carrying pilgrims from Vaishno Devi falls into gorge2:37

Bus carrying pilgrims from Vaishno Devi falls into gorge

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine1:22

Video: Russia launches war's largest drone attack on Ukraine

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD