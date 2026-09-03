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Liverpool manager Iraola keen to focus on results after transfer window closes

September 03, 2026 17:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is eager for his team to shift their full attention to securing their first Premier League victory against Ipswich Town, now that the transfer window has closed and the squad is finalised.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said new signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived from Paris St Germain this week, was settling in well

IMAGE: Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said new signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived from Paris St Germain this week, was settling in well. Photograph: Liverpool FC/X

Key Points

  • Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is keen for his side to focus on results following the closure of the transfer window, aiming for their first Premier League win against Ipswich Town.
  • New signing Bradley Barcola from Paris St Germain is settling in, but his lack of pre-season minutes will influence his integration into the squad.
  • Iraola is pleased to retain Cody Gakpo, praising the Netherlands forward's attitude amidst transfer speculation.
  • The club resisted other transfer options that did not align with their sporting or financial criteria, leaving Iraola satisfied with their business.
  • Joe Gomez is expected to return to training next week, while Giovanni Leoni could rejoin after the international break; Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike face longer injury layoffs.
 

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said the closure of the transfer window would allow his side to focus fully on results as they chase a first Premier League win this season at promoted Ipswich Town on Friday after opening the campaign with two draws. The Merseyside club began with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United before being held by the same scoreline against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Focusing on Performance

"We need a win, we are frustrated at this part of the job. It's just the first two games but I want to win," Iraola told reporters on Thursday.

"The market has closed -- we know who we are. I think we have a lot of talent. Now we have to perform, do our job and we will start from tomorrow."

Iraola said new signing Bradley Barcola, who arrived from Paris St Germain this week, was settling in well, although the France forward's lack of pre-season minutes would be a factor in deciding how quickly he is integrated into the side.

"I see him in a good place. He has trained for us. It's true he hasn't had minutes in pre-season," Iraola said. "He has been training and it's a decision we have to make."

Squad Strength and Transfer Business

The Spaniard added that Barcola's ability to play on either flank would strengthen Liverpool's attacking options. Iraola also welcomed the end of speculation surrounding Cody Gakpo, praising the Netherlands forward's attitude after being linked with a move during the transfer window. "He was well aware of the situation in the market - we were constantly talking with each other," Iraola said. "I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player."

The Liverpool manager also expressed satisfaction with the club's transfer business, saying they had resisted pursuing other deals that did not fit their sporting or financial criteria. "There were other options we decided not to take for different reasons, sometimes sporting or economic, the deal didn't make sense in the market. But I'm happy now," Iraola said.

Injury Updates

On the injury front, Iraola said defender Joe Gomez is expected to return to training next week, while Giovanni Leoni could rejoin the squad in the international break, though Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike face longer spells on the sidelines.

Source: REUTERS
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