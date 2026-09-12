EPL: Liverpool 'Lacked Freshness' As They Drop Points

Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations face an early challenge as new coach Andoni Iraola's unbeaten run continues with a disappointing goalless draw against Fulham.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Victor Munoz in action with Fulham's Antonee Robinson during their Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Liverpool drew 0-0 with Fulham, continuing their underwhelming start to the Premier League season under new coach Andoni Iraola.

Despite a midweek Champions League win, Liverpool have now drawn three of their four Premier League games, with players yet to 'click'.

Coach Iraola cited a lack of 'freshness' and energy, while goalkeeper Alisson acknowledged a 'poor' collective performance.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa expressed satisfaction with the point and his team's performance, calling it a boost for belief.

Andoni Iraola remains unbeaten as Liverpool's new coach but a drab 0-0 home draw with Fulham on Saturday continued an underwhelming start to the Premier League season for a side who had been expected to be among the challengers for the title.

Struggles on the Pitch

Apart from Victor Munoz hitting the crossbar with a header, Liverpool struggled to dominate a Fulham side who had conceded seven goals in their opening three games, all defeats. Despite the boost of a Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, Liverpool have now drawn three of their four Premier League games under Iraola and the players are yet to click.

"Today we lacked a lot of freshness," said Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot at Anfield in the summer. "We improved slightly in the second half after we started the first half slow but overall we lacked energy."

Player and Manager Reactions

Iraola made three changes to the starting line-up from the win over Atletico, with Munoz, Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas all coming in. While the Spaniard said the quick turnaround from Wednesday evening was not ideal, goalkeeper Alisson said that was no excuse for a 'poor' performance.

"Collectively, we didn't play well. Many things we tried to do, we couldn't do it well," the Brazilian said.

"Obviously, it's a big challenge to play Wednesday night and Saturday evening, and you have another game Tuesday. But we need to get the right mentality to do that and I think it wasn't the case today. We have to improve for the next one."

For Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa a point away at the club he played for with distinction was a welcome boost after finding himself in the spotlight.

"We worked so hard this week, and I'm so happy, not just for the point but for how my players played here," he said. "And I think this (result) is going to be important for us to believe in our idea. Of course, we need to keep improving."