EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear

IMAGE: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa, at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool needed Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday that lifted them eight points clear at the top.

Liverpool began strongly and led through Mohamed Salah's 28th-minute opener, but Villa turned the game on its head before half-time with goals by Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

IMAGE: Ollie Watkins scores Aston Villa's second goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Diogo Jota struck the crossbar for Liverpool after the break before Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot levelled it up.

Substitute Darwin Nunez missed a glorious chance to restore Liverpool's lead and Villa almost nicked it in stoppage time with Donyell Malen's shot shaving the post.

While it was hardly a damaging result for Arne Slot's side, who remain in control of the title race, it will give chasing Arsenal some heart as they now have a game in hand.