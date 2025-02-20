EPL: Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
February 20, 2025 05:26 IST

IMAGE: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa, at Villa Park, Birmingham, on Wednesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool needed Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday that lifted them eight points clear at the top.

Liverpool began strongly and led through Mohamed Salah's 28th-minute opener, but Villa turned the game on its head before half-time with goals by Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

 

IMAGE: Ollie Watkins scores Aston Villa's second goal. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Diogo Jota struck the crossbar for Liverpool after the break before Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot levelled it up.

Substitute Darwin Nunez missed a glorious chance to restore Liverpool's lead and Villa almost nicked it in stoppage time with Donyell Malen's shot shaving the post.

While it was hardly a damaging result for Arne Slot's side, who remain in control of the title race, it will give chasing Arsenal some heart as they now have a game in hand.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
