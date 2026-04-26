EPL: Liverpool close in on Champions League but Mo Salah limps off injured

Liverpool go fourth in Premier League standings with 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Arne Slot after being substituted during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Liverpool moved closer to Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah suffered a suspected hamstring injury and is doubtful for the remaining EPL games.

Relegation-battling Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United pocketed vital points with hard-fought wins.

Liverpool edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, but the result came with a sour note as Mohamed Salah went off with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old Egyptian winger, who has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season, applauded the crowd as he walked off injured in the 60th minute, raising concerns over whether he has played his last game for the club.

"Another win and another injury," Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the BBC. "It's the story of our season.

"It's too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is."

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining -- against Chelsea on May 9 and Brentford on May 24 -- and visit Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Villa away on May 17.

Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time, Salah has recorded 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.

Woodman impresses

IMAGE: Liverpool's Freddie Woodman makes a save. Photograph: Phil Nob/Reuters

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his usual deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman delivered an impressive performance.

Palace, 13th in the standings, arrived at Anfield with a chance to make history, seeking a fourth victory over Liverpool this season - something no club has ever achieved.

Oliver Glasner's side defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, claimed a 2-1 Premier League win at Selhurst Park and then recorded a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the League Cup.

This time, however, goals from British record signing Alexander Isak, departing left back Andy Robertson and midfielder Florian Wirtz, combined with several fine saves from Woodman, secured all three points for the hosts.

The win lifted Liverpool to fourth in the Premier League table with 58 points from 34 matches.

The 29-year-old Woodman made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in last weekend's 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton after Mamardashvili - who had been filling in for the injured Alisson - was forced off in the second half.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me," Woodman told Sky Sports. "I didn't think I would play at Anfield in a Premier League game when I joined this club.

"I'm a massive (Palace) fan now, still, but I wanted to try and help the team as much as I can. I've trained for this. When you're playing behind top players, it makes my job so much easier."

Anfield turns yellow

The match also served as a platform for renewed supporter protests against Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group over rising ticket prices.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool fans held up yellow cards to signal their opposition.

Spurs, West Ham keep survival hopes alive

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur earned a vital win in their relegation fight, edging bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 as Joao Palhinha struck late to end a long winless streak.

Palhinha's goal in the 82nd minute lifted Spurs to 34 points, but West Ham United ensured the pressure remained firmly on their London rivals by beating Everton 2-1. West Ham, in 17th place, moved to 36 points with four games remaining, leaving Tottenham still in the drop zone, one place behind.

Villa lost 1-0 to Fulham in Saturday's early game to drop to fifth, trailing Liverpool on goal difference as the battle for European qualification intensifies with the league in its final stretch.

At Molineux, Spurs claimed a first league victory in 16 games with their win against already-relegated Wolves.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for the visitors as they created little of substance until Palhinha turned the ball in at the back post from Richarlison's miscued shot.

"We have four finals (remaining). We need to do our jobs. Hopefully this win can change things, give us a bit more motivation as well as it’s been a long time without victories," Palhinha told the BBC.

"We will give everything we have until the end of the season because it means a lot for us to keep (Spurs) in the Premier League."

Wilson fires stoppage-time winner

IMAGE: West Ham United's Callum Wilson celebrates netting their stoppage-time winner against Everton. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

West Ham took a big step towards league survival with substitute Callum Wilson's 92nd-minute winner keeping the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

After a drab first half, the game sparked into life when Jordan Pickford's save from Taty Castellanos led to a brief VAR check and the corner from which Tomas Soucek headed the opening goal in the 51st minute.

The Hammers clung on to their lead until Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired home an equaliser in the 88th minute, but Wilson popped up in added time to give the hosts a precious victory.

"Over the moon with the three points first and foremost, and I managed to pop up with the winning goal," Wilson told the BBC.

"We're the ones in the driving seat at the moment and if we take care of our own results it should stand us in good stead come the end of the season."

Nottingham Forest had put some distance between themselves and both West Ham and Spurs with their 5-0 rout of Sunderland on Friday that left them 16th on 39 points.

At Anfield, Alexander Isak scored his first goal since fracturing his leg in December in the 35th minute, before Andy Robertson doubled the Reds' lead five minutes later.

Daniel Munoz pulled one back for Palace in the 71st minute with Liverpool's third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman down injured, but Florian Wirtz found the net deep in injury time to wrap up the win.

"Our objectives this season have changed due to our form but the Champions League is so important to this football club and we've made a big step," Robertson told Sky. "We knew if we won, we could go above Villa. We want to chase the teams above us."