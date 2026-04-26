HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » EPL: Liverpool close in on Champions League but Mo Salah limps off injured

EPL: Liverpool close in on Champions League but Mo Salah limps off injured

6 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 00:50 IST

x

Liverpool go fourth in Premier League standings with 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. 

Mohamed salah

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Arne Slot after being substituted during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Liverpool moved closer to Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.
  • Mohamed Salah suffered a suspected hamstring injury and is doubtful for the remaining EPL games.
  • Relegation-battling Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United pocketed vital points with hard-fought wins.

Liverpool edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, but the result came with a sour note as Mohamed Salah went off with a suspected hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old Egyptian winger, who has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the season, applauded the crowd as he walked off injured in the 60th minute, raising concerns over whether he has played his last game for the club.

"Another win and another injury," Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the BBC. "It's the story of our season.

"It's too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is."

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining -- against Chelsea on May 9 and Brentford on May 24 -- and visit Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Villa away on May 17.

Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time, Salah has recorded 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.

Woodman impresses 

Woodman

IMAGE: Liverpool's Freddie Woodman makes a save. Photograph: Phil Nob/Reuters

In the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his usual deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman delivered an impressive performance.

Palace, 13th in the standings, arrived at Anfield with a chance to make history, seeking a fourth victory over Liverpool this season - something no club has ever achieved.

Oliver Glasner's side defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, claimed a 2-1 Premier League win at Selhurst Park and then recorded a 3-0 victory at Anfield in the League Cup.

This time, however, goals from British record signing Alexander Isak, departing left back Andy Robertson and midfielder Florian Wirtz, combined with several fine saves from Woodman, secured all three points for the hosts.

The win lifted Liverpool to fourth in the Premier League table with 58 points from 34 matches.

The 29-year-old Woodman made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in last weekend's 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton after Mamardashvili - who had been filling in for the injured Alisson - was forced off in the second half.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me," Woodman told Sky Sports. "I didn't think I would play at Anfield in a Premier League game when I joined this club.

"I'm a massive (Palace) fan now, still, but I wanted to try and help the team as much as I can. I've trained for this. When you're playing behind top players, it makes my job so much easier."

Anfield turns yellow

The match also served as a platform for renewed supporter protests against Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group over rising ticket prices.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool fans held up yellow cards to signal their opposition. 

Spurs, West Ham keep survival hopes alive 

Palhinha

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur earned a vital win in their relegation fight, edging bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 as Joao Palhinha struck late to end a long winless streak.

Palhinha's goal in the 82nd minute lifted Spurs to 34 points, but West Ham United ensured the pressure remained firmly on their London rivals by beating Everton 2-1. West Ham, in 17th place, moved to 36 points with four games remaining, leaving Tottenham still in the drop zone, one place behind.

Villa lost 1-0 to Fulham in Saturday's early game to drop to fifth, trailing Liverpool on goal difference as the battle for European qualification intensifies with the league in its final stretch.

At Molineux, Spurs claimed a first league victory in 16 games with their win against already-relegated Wolves.

It had been a frustrating afternoon for the visitors as they created little of substance until Palhinha turned the ball in at the back post from Richarlison's miscued shot.

"We have four finals (remaining). We need to do our jobs. Hopefully this win can change things, give us a bit more motivation as well as it’s been a long time without victories," Palhinha told the BBC.

"We will give everything we have until the end of the season because it means a lot for us to keep (Spurs) in the Premier League."

Wilson fires stoppage-time winner

Callum Wilson

IMAGE: West Ham United's Callum Wilson celebrates netting  their stoppage-time winner against Everton. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

West Ham took a big step towards league survival with substitute Callum Wilson's 92nd-minute winner keeping the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

After a drab first half, the game sparked into life when Jordan Pickford's save from Taty Castellanos led to a brief VAR check and the corner from which Tomas Soucek headed the opening goal in the 51st minute.

The Hammers clung on to their lead until Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired home an equaliser in the 88th minute, but Wilson popped up in added time to give the hosts a precious victory.

"Over the moon with the three points first and foremost, and I managed to pop up with the winning goal," Wilson told the BBC.

 

"We're the ones in the driving seat at the moment and if we take care of our own results it should stand us in good stead come the end of the season."

Nottingham Forest had put some distance between themselves and both West Ham and Spurs with their 5-0 rout of Sunderland on Friday that left them 16th on 39 points.

At Anfield, Alexander Isak scored his first goal since fracturing his leg in December in the 35th minute, before Andy Robertson doubled the Reds' lead five minutes later.

Daniel Munoz pulled one back for Palace in the 71st minute with Liverpool's third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman down injured, but Florian Wirtz found the net deep in injury time to wrap up the win.

"Our objectives this season have changed due to our form but the Champions League is so important to this football club and we've made a big step," Robertson told Sky. "We knew if we won, we could go above Villa. We want to chase the teams above us."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Nigeria Forward Michael Eneramo Dies On Pitch
Ex-Nigeria Forward Michael Eneramo Dies On Pitch
Forest rout Sunderland, go eight points clear of relegation zone
Forest rout Sunderland, go eight points clear of relegation zone
Real Betis strike late to dent Real Madrid's fading title hopes
Real Betis strike late to dent Real Madrid's fading title hopes
Human Rights Fears Shadow 2026 FIFA World Cup
Human Rights Fears Shadow 2026 FIFA World Cup
Last-gasp winner puts Stuttgart in German Cup final
Last-gasp winner puts Stuttgart in German Cup final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO