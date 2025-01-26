EPL: Leicester end losing streak, Tottenham slump deepens

IMAGE: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their first goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side's abysmal form on Sunday.

Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

IMAGE: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Leicester's second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.

Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.