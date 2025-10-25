EPL: Leeds edge West Ham for season's third win

IMAGE: Brenden Aaronson celebrates scoring Leeds United's first goal with Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the Premier League match against West Ham United at Elland Road, Leeds, on Friday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Leeds United won their third game of the Premier League campaign as they overcame West Ham United 2-1 on Friday, with early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon.

Mateus Fernandes scored a late consolation for West Ham, leaving new coach Nuno Espirito Santo still looking for a first win since taking over.

Leeds moved up to 13th place in the standings while West Ham remain second from bottom.

The hosts had the perfect start at Elland Road, taking advantage of the Hammers’ vulnerability at set pieces to go 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes.

Leeds went ahead in the third minute in their first attack as Aaronson tapped home from close range, after a scramble following an initial stop from visiting keeper Alphonse Areola.

West Ham went close to levelling in the 10th minute as Jarrod Bowen met a clearing header with a powerful bicycle kick that Lucas Perri parried.

From Leeds’ first corner of the game, Rodon rose above the West Ham defence to make it 2-0 from Sean Longstaff’s 15th minute corner.

West Ham looked for a reprieve with the introduction of Callum Wilson after 20 minutes and Lucas Paqueta had a strike ruled offside in the 34th minute. He was confirmed offside after a VAR check.

IMAGE: Mateus Fernandes scores West Ham United's only goal of the match munutes from the final whistle. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

The visitors had plenty of possession at the start of the second half but it was Leeds who could have had a third as Aaronson had his shot deflected off the crossbar, followed by a shot from Jack Harrison that was saved by Areola.

CONSOLATION GOAL FOR HAMMERS

In the final minute Fernandes glanced in Bowen’s in-swinging cross into the bottom corner, but there were only four minutes of stoppage time which did not offer the Hammers the chance of a late equaliser.

It was Leeds’s first win in four league matches but for West Ham their worst start since 1973-74, when they had the same record after nine games. New coach Espirito Santo has not won in his first four games in charge.

"It's a simple explanation. We didn't deal with the problems. We didn't deal with many things. We have to work hard and be much better. I feel the players want to, but they switch off in many moments,” he said

Leeds manager Daniel Farke hailed his side’s determination.

"It is good for confidence to bring it over the line. A priceless three points. Overall, the lads dug in and stuck together. A lot of fighting spirit today and we earned the three points."

Leeds are next away at Brighton & Hove Albion on November 1, while West Ham host Newcastle United the following day.