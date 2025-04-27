Hojlund's stoppage-time stunner spares United's blushes

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Rasmus Hojlund scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 away draw at 10-man Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Antoine Semenyo had put the hosts ahead in the 23rd and United were staring at a 16th defeat of the season before the Dane came to the rescue after six of nine extra minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men from the 70th minute when striker Evanilson was sent off after a VAR review of a slip-sliding tackle on Noussair Mazraoui upgraded the card from yellow to red.

The result left Bournemouth 10th, dealing a blow to their hopes of a place in Europe next season, while Europa League semi-finalists United gained a point in 14th.