Home  » Sports » 'Premier League title out of reach for Manchester City'

'Premier League title out of reach for Manchester City'

January 03, 2025 12:56 IST

IMAGE: Champions Manchester City struggled in this campaign and sit sixth in the table after winning only two of their last 10 league matches. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Manchester City's English Premier League title hopes are all but over with the defending champions having left themselves too much ground to make up as they trail leaders Liverpool by 14 points, midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

City lifted a record fourth straight English top-flight title last season, but have struggled in this campaign and sit sixth in the table after winning only two of their last 10 league matches.

Pep Guardiola's team has been hit hard by injuries this season, with Ballon d'Or winner

Rodri out for the rest of the season and several players spending lengthy spells on the sidelines.

"Right now it's about accepting reality. I'm not looking at Liverpool. I'm sixth in the league, I cannot be looking at Liverpool or Arsenal," Silva told Sky Sports in an interview published on Thursday.

"I'm looking at the next game to try and win three points... I wouldn't say it's impossible because in football there are no impossibles but right now Manchester City is completely out of the title race, no question about that, it's too late for us.

"People say you cannot win the league until January, but you can lose it. This season the reality is that we have lost it."

 

City host 13th-placed West Ham United in a league match on Saturday, before taking on fourth-tier side Salford City in the FA Cup on January 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
