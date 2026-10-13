Coventry City Beat Newcastle 4-1 to End 25-Year Wait for Home Win

Coventry City beat Newcastle United 4-1 for their first home top-flight win in 25 years, with Frank Lampard's side claiming a second straight victory.

IMAGE: Coventry City's Ellis Simms celebrates with teammates on scoring their third goal against Newcastle in the Premier League match at Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Key Points Coventry City secured their first home Premier League win of the season, defeating Newcastle United 4-1.

Goals from Jack Rudoni (penalty), Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms, and Stephen Mfuni sealed the victory for Coventry.

The win marks Coventry's second consecutive victory and their first home win in the top flight in 25 years.

Coventry manager Frank Lampard praised his team's spirit, energy, and complete performance.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle acknowledged his team's poor showing, highlighting their lack of clinical finishing in the boxes.

Coventry City appear to have found their feet in the Premier League after claiming their first home win of the season with a thumping 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Monday, while the visitors were left with more soul-searching.

An early Jack Rudoni penalty was followed by goals from Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni as Coventry made it two wins from two following a difficult start to the campaign and a first home win in the top flight for 25 years.

Lampard's Reaction to the Victory

IMAGE: Coventry City manager Frank Lampard celebrates after the match. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

"Very, very satisfying. It's so hard to win," Coventry manager Frank Lampard said. "We played like the team that we want to be. There is so much spirit and energy in the group and we know we are going to have to suffer a lot this season.

"The work ethic of the boys and the belief, you get what you deserve, which is great finishes. We haven't quite had that rub of the green this season that would help us nick more points.

"It was a complete performance. We have to keep our feet on the ground. It's a great feeling for the players."

Newcastle's Disappointment

IMAGE: Coventry City's Milan van Ewijk in action with Newcastle United's Joe Willock. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

There might be euphoria in Coventry, but for Newcastle it was a poor showing in which they missed chances and looked frail at the back.

"That's hard. That's punishment in this league. We controlled many phases but it's not enough," Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle told BBC Sport. "In the boxes the games are decided. In both boxes we were not clean. It's something we need to learn fast.

"The momentum was there. We have a young squad but that shouldn't be an excuse. It was a tough game in general.

"Today if you see the whole picture, it was not the worst game. But I apologise to fans because they deserved a different result."