Premier League Sets New Spending Record In Summer Transfer Window

Discover how English Premier League clubs shattered spending records with an unprecedented USD 4.7 billion outlay in the summer transfer window, led by Manchester City's marquee signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Key Points English Premier League clubs collectively spent a record USD 4.7 billion in the summer transfer window, far exceeding other European leagues.

Manchester City alone spent over USD 600 million, highlighted by the 125 million pounds signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

The Premier League's financial power stems from its massive broadcasting deals and recent financial rule adjustments.

Other major English clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Aston Villa also made significant player acquisitions.

Italy's Serie A was the second-highest spending league among Europe's "Big Five," with an outlay of USD 1.34 billion.

English soccer flexed its unrivaled spending power by embarking on an unprecedented USD 4.7 billion outlay on players in the summer transfer window - and Manchester City saved the biggest signing of the lot right to the very end.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez became one of the most expensive players in soccer history by completing a marquee move to City from Premier League rival Chelsea for 125 million pounds (USD 169 million) in the final hours of the window that closed across Europe on Tuesday.

City's spending alone on new players this summer - its first in the post-Pep Guardiola era - soared past USD 600 million, a record splurge by a club in a single transfer window.

With the expenditure of Chelsea and Tottenham also well over USD 400 million, England's top-flight clubs showed they're in a league of their own when it comes to financial might.

Premier League's Financial Dominance Explained

That's mainly down to the competition's huge domestic and international broadcasting deals, which dwarf those of its less-watched European rivals, but also because of a recent tweak to Premier League's financial rules that now allows clubs with the biggest revenues and turnover - like City and others who regularly benefit from Champions League largesse - to have greater spending power in the transfer market.

Deadline day passed with the combined spending of top-flight clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France - Europe's other so-called "Big Five" leagues - coming to USD 3.8 billion, according to figures on soccer industry website Transfermarkt. That's far less than that of the Premier League's 20 teams.

The previous highest spend by English teams in one window was 3.14 billion pounds ($4.25 billion) in 2025.

Manchester City's Record-Breaking Signings

Fernandez, who hasn't started a game since being sent off against Spain in the World Cup final in July, became the latest big-money signing as part of City's USD 440-million midfield rebuild under Guardiola's successor, Enzo Maresca, that also includes the arrivals of England's Elliot Anderson (USD 155 million) and Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi (USD 117 million).

Also joining City on deadline day was Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton for an initial USD 81 million.

Abu Dhabi-controlled City recouped almost USD 400 million in sales this window - among the departures were Spain's World Cup-winning captain Rodri and midfield stalwart Bernardo Silva - and the club let Jack Grealish leave on another season-long loan to Everton on Tuesday.

The fee for Fernandez is a joint British record, the same as Liverpool paid last year for Alexander Isak.

They are tied in fourth place in the all-time list of most expensive soccer players, after Neymar (Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros), Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG for 180 million euros) and Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for 148 million euros), according to Transfermarkt.

"He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer," City director of football Hugo Viana said of Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for a then-British record 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million) in early 2023.

Major Transfers Across the Premier League

Tottenham's summer recruitment has been almost as remarkable as City's and the London club was active right up to the deadline on Tuesday, signing two players from Chelsea. Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk joined on a season-long loan, a month after he was cleared to play again following a doping case, and defender Tosin Adarabioyo moved on a permanent deal.

Chelsea responded to its sale of Fernandez by attempting to sign Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara from Monaco, but Sky Sports reported that the French club backed out of the deal.

Liverpool signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Belgian team Genk in a deal that reportedly could be worth up to 30 million pounds (USD 35 million). Brughmans has gone back to Genk on loan for the rest of the season.

Newcastle signed Belgium forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille for a reported 51 million pounds ($59 million) and sent Nick Woltemade on loan to Juventus, with the Germany striker having spent just one season in the Premier League after a 69 million pounds ($93 million) move.

It has been a summer of heavy change at Aston Villa, with a number of star players - Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa and Emi Martinez, among them - leaving and a slew of new arrivals. Its business continued Tuesday with the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye, a two-time Champions League-winning winger from Paris Saint-Germain.

There were some late signings still to be announced as clubs finalized the paperwork.

The deadline passed with Everton not concluding the signing of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun from Monaco, and neither club made an official comment about the proposed deal. British broadcaster Sky Sports reported there were some last-minute hitches.

Serie A and Other European League Transfers

Italy was second in spending to England, with an outlay of $1.34 billion, according to Transfermarkt.

As well as signing Woltemade, Juventus brought in midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on loan from Tottenham.

Beto moved to Fiorentina from Everton as the replacement for Moise Kean, who joined Como - the team coached by Cesc Fabregas and in the Champions League this season - on loan.

Robinho Junior, the 18-year-old son of the former Brazil player Robinho, signed with Genoa and English forward Jonathan Rowe was loaned from Bologna to Atalanta.