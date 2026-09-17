Former owners Boehly and Walter sell Chelsea holdings to Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group is set to assume full control of English Premier League club Chelsea FC by buying out the minority stakes of co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, with Boehly stepping down as chairman.

IMAGE: American Todd Boehly will stand down as chairman of Chelsea after the widely anticipated deal, which media reports suggest would be worth around £950 million ($1.27 billion). Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Clearlake Capital Group will acquire the minority interests of Todd Boehly and Mark Walter, gaining full control of Chelsea FC.

Todd Boehly will step down as chairman of the west London club following the deal, reportedly worth around £950 million.

Clearlake, co-founded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, is teaming up with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss for the purchase.

Chelsea confirmed there will be no changes to the club's day-to-day operations, leadership, or strategy under Clearlake's full ownership.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that Clearlake Capital Group will be buying out the minority interests of co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walter and taking full control of the English Premier League club.

American Boehly will stand down as chairman of the west London club after the widely anticipated deal, which media reports suggest would be worth around £950 million ($1.27 billion).

Clearlake's Strategic Vision for Chelsea

Clearlake, which was co-founded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, has teamed up with a third minority owner, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, to purchase the stakes, which amount to around a quarter of the club.

"Clearlake intends to continue building on the strategic course the club is now on and realising the ambition that the ownership group has developed together," Chelsea said in a statement.

"There will be no changes to the day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy at the club."

Background to the Ownership Change

Boehly, Walter, Wyss and Clearlake bought Chelsea in May 2022 from the previous owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, in a deal reported by British media to be worth £4.25 billion.

Boehly, who is also the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, said it had been an honour to serve as club chairman.

"I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the Club," he said in the statement.

"I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake's leadership."

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League after two wins, a draw and a loss to start the new season.