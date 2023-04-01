News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: City's wonder boy Haaland sidelined for crucial game

EPL: City's wonder boy Haaland sidelined for crucial game

April 01, 2023 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Erling Haaland is down with a groin injury suffered during a match against Burnley on March 18

IMAGE: Erling Haaland is down with a groin injury suffered during a match against Burnley on March 18. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Manchester United's gifted goalscorer Erling Haaland was sidelined for Saturday's crunch Premier League game versus Liverpool with a groin injury.

 

The 22-year-old has scored an extraordinary 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions this season, including eight in his previous two games, but he injured his groin against Burnley on March 18.

City manager Pep Guardiola had kept his cards close to his chest on Friday, saying Haaland would be assessed after training, but the Norwegian didn't appear to participate in that training.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2023: DC-LSG: Who Will Win?
IPL 2023: DC-LSG: Who Will Win?
PIX: Will injured Kane be able for rest of IPL 2023?
PIX: Will injured Kane be able for rest of IPL 2023?
Sinner outlasts Alcaraz, meets Medvedev in Miami final
Sinner outlasts Alcaraz, meets Medvedev in Miami final
Situation of 'emergency control' at LAC over: China
Situation of 'emergency control' at LAC over: China
India to see 'significantly' more number of heatwaves
India to see 'significantly' more number of heatwaves
If Modi was educated, he wouldn't have...: Kejriwal
If Modi was educated, he wouldn't have...: Kejriwal
Rajasthan Royals up against SRH in campaign opener
Rajasthan Royals up against SRH in campaign opener

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rajasthan Royals up against SRH in campaign opener

Rajasthan Royals up against SRH in campaign opener

IPL 2023: 'Gaikwad's sixes were clean and pure timing'

IPL 2023: 'Gaikwad's sixes were clean and pure timing'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances