EPL: City close gap on Arsenal with vital home win

IMAGE: Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo powered Manchester City to a much‑needed 2‑0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, lifting Pep Guardiola's men provisionally to within four points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

City's first league win in nearly a month put them on 46 points after 23 games, while the misery continued for Wolves, who are last in the table on eight points, 14 from safety. Arsenal can restore their seven-point cushion with a win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Starting ahead of Erling Haaland in his first league action since playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Marmoush put City on the scoresheet in the sixth minute with his first league goal of the season. Matheus Nunes, the target of boos from the travelling fans of his former team, swung in a cross from the right that Marmoush fired home.

Semenyo, signed two weeks ago from Bournemouth, doubled City's lead in first-half injury time with his first league goal for the club, when Bernardo Silva found him on his right. Semenyo took a touch to set up his shot before unleashing a blistering low shot past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

The victory was City's first in the league since a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on December 27, with three draws and a derby loss to Manchester United since then costing them precious points in the title race.

Guardiola gave his league-leading scorer Haaland most of the afternoon off, after recently saying the Norwegian was "exhausted". Haaland, who came on in the 74th minute, has not scored in nine games.

Centre back Marc Guehi, signed earlier in the week from Crystal Palace, made an impressive City debut and had the Etihad Stadium crowd cheering when he blocked a Wolves shot to preserve the clean sheet.

City had four shots on target to Wolves' one, with Semenyo nearly doubling his tally when he latched on to a cross from Phil Foden late in the game but rattled his shot off the woodwork.

City also screamed for a penalty right before halftime for a close-range handball but after a lengthy VAR, the pitch-side review determined there was no penalty.

Wolverhampton's loss ended a run of positive results for the relegation-threatened side, with their previous defeat across all competitions coming on December 27 against Liverpool.

Bowen sets record as strugglers West Ham beat Sunderland 3-1

IMAGE: West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville scores their first goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen wrote himself into the club's history books while inspiring a rampant first-half display as they secured a vital 3-1 home victory over Sunderland to inch closer to the Premier League safety zone.

West Ham have won their last three matches in all competitions, including 2-1 wins over Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

They are 18th with 20 points from 23 games, two behind Nottingham Forest, who travel to Brentford on Sunday. Sunderland are ninth on 33 points, three points off the top four.



The hosts took the lead at London Stadium in the 14th minute when Bowen's lofted cross into Sunderland's penalty area was headed home by Crysencio Summerville.

Bowen doubled West Ham's advantage after converting a spot kick following Trai Hume's foul on Ollie Scarles, with Mateus Fernandes adding a third just before halftime with a brilliant strike from long range.

His assist for the opener allowed Bowen to overtake Michail Antonio for most goal involvements (103) for West Ham in the Premier League, with the England international having recorded 63 goals and 40 assists for the East London club.

The visitors netted a consolation goal in the 66th minute as the West Ham defence momentarily went to sleep and Brian Brobbey was able to get on the end of a first-time cross from Nordi Mukiele.