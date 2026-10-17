EPL: Chelsea win comes at a cost as Martinez leaves on stretcher

Pedro Neto's impressive double propelled Chelsea to a crucial 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, provisionally securing a top-four spot despite an injury scare for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
Key Points
- Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
- Pedro Neto scored both goals for Chelsea, helping them provisionally move up to fourth place.
- The match was interrupted by an injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was stretchered off.
- Everton suffered their first defeat of the season in this encounter.
Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.
Neto's Brace Secures Victory
After a goalless but feisty first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when an unmarked Neto swept home.
The game was paused for several minutes when Chelsea's Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders coming on for his Premier League debut.
Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.