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EPL: Chelsea win comes at a cost as Martinez leaves on stretcher

October 17, 2026 19:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pedro Neto's impressive double propelled Chelsea to a crucial 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, provisionally securing a top-four spot despite an injury scare for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Chelsea

IMAGE: helsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Pedro Neto scored both goals for Chelsea, helping them provisionally move up to fourth place.
  • The match was interrupted by an injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was stretchered off.
  • Everton suffered their first defeat of the season in this encounter.

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Neto's Brace Secures Victory

Chelsea

IMAGE: Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez collides with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

After a goalless but feisty first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when an unmarked Neto swept home.

 

The game was paused for several minutes when Chelsea's Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders coming on for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea

IMAGE: Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.

Source: REUTERS
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