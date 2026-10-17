EPL: Chelsea win comes at a cost as Martinez leaves on stretcher

Pedro Neto's impressive double propelled Chelsea to a crucial 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday, provisionally securing a top-four spot despite an injury scare for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

IMAGE: helsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pedro Neto scored both goals for Chelsea, helping them provisionally move up to fourth place.

The match was interrupted by an injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was stretchered off.

Everton suffered their first defeat of the season in this encounter.

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Neto's Brace Secures Victory

IMAGE: Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez collides with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

After a goalless but feisty first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when an unmarked Neto swept home.

The game was paused for several minutes when Chelsea's Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders coming on for his Premier League debut.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.