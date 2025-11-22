HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » EPL: Chelsea sink Burnley to close gap on Arsenal

EPL: Chelsea sink Burnley to close gap on Arsenal

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 21:37 IST

x

Chelsea

IMAGE: Pedro Neto scored his fourth goal of the season as Chelsea blanked Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez earned Chelsea a 2-0 victory at lowly Burnley on Saturday, a win that moved the Blues within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Despite the visitors struggling to find their rhythm early on, Neto arrived at the back post to put Chelsea into a 37th-minute lead, an advantage they never looked like relinquishing.

The hosts rallied in the second half but did not create one opening of note, with Fernandez slamming home the second goal late on to seal what will be one of Enzo Maresca's side's most comfortable successes of the campaign.

A third straight league win moved Chelsea up to second on 23 points behind London rivals Arsenal, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. 

"Tough game for many reasons, but they did not have one chance," Maresca said. "Overall we deserved to win the game.

"I am very happy since I joined this club. When you lose one game it is a crisis, when you lose two it is huge crisis. But I am still enjoying it. We are in a good place right now."

With high-profile clashes against European giants Barcelona and Arsenal up next, Chelsea gave key midfielder Moises Caicedo a rest. However, the visitors looked disjointed in the Ecuadorian's absence in the first half.

Burnley has been a happy hunting ground for Chelsea, who travelled to Lancashire in search of their seventh successive league win at Turf Moor.

It was nevertheless the hosts who had the better of the opening exchanges but they could not make their pressure pay.

With their first meaningful attack, Chelsea edged into the lead. Jamie Gittens' cross was inch-perfect, as was the header from Neto, the Portuguese scoring his fourth league goal of the season.

A fine, flowing move saw Neto almost score again when he hit the post just after the hour mark as Chelsea pushed for a killer second goal. Down the other end, however, they remained totally untroubled.

 

Argentine Fernandez could not miss the game-clinching second when it came two minutes from time after impressive tenacity from substitute Marc Guiu to set the chance up.

Following a mixed start to the campaign, Chelsea are starting to click into gear. They have now won five of their last six Premier League games, winning three successive league matches to nil for the first time since March 2022.

Burnley's third straight defeat -- all to London sides -- leaves them struggling on 10 points from 12 matches.

"I am pleased with the performance," Burnley coach Scott Parker said. "We didn’t make poor decisions, we stayed in the match, but we could not make the pressure count.

"We need to hit a certain target and keep improving."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chess World Cup semifinalists play it safe, again!
Chess World Cup semifinalists play it safe, again!
How India pegged back Proteas in final session
How India pegged back Proteas in final session
How Kuldeep Foxed Familiar Foe Stubbs!
How Kuldeep Foxed Familiar Foe Stubbs!
Why first-innings runs will be crucial in Guwahati
Why first-innings runs will be crucial in Guwahati
FIDE allows players to wear jeans at Doha event
FIDE allows players to wear jeans at Doha event

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at Johannesburg South Africa3:11

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at...

Australian PM Albanese condemns Red Fort terrorist attack as he meets PM Modi in Johannesburg2:59

Australian PM Albanese condemns Red Fort terrorist attack...

Can Ukraine win war against Russia with US aid JD Vance calls it a FANTASY3:19

Can Ukraine win war against Russia with US aid JD Vance...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO