News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

Chelsea ban supporter indefinitely after racist abuse of Son

August 21, 2022 04:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is checked in his stride by Chelsea's Reece James during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, on August 14.

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is checked in his stride by Chelsea's Reece James during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, on August 14. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely following reports that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was racially abused during last weekend's Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

 

The BBC reported that the incident took place when South Korea international Son went to take a corner in the second half of the August 14 game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea released a statement after the match saying the club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour "totally abhorrent".

"Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely," Chelsea tweeted on Saturday.

Chelsea play away to Leeds United on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
Antim Panghal wins historic Jr World Wrestling gold
PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win
PHOTOS: Samson, Thakur lead India to five-wicket win
Tuchel gets one-game ban for face-off with Conte
Tuchel gets one-game ban for face-off with Conte
PIX: Arsenal outclass Bournemouth; Kane sets record
PIX: Arsenal outclass Bournemouth; Kane sets record
Will Neeraj be fit for Lausanne Diamond League?
Will Neeraj be fit for Lausanne Diamond League?
Young seamer Madushanka in SL squad for Asia Cup
Young seamer Madushanka in SL squad for Asia Cup
'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'
'Bowled in right areas, didn't think about wickets'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Will Neeraj be fit for Lausanne Diamond League?

Will Neeraj be fit for Lausanne Diamond League?

PIX: Arsenal outclass Bournemouth; Kane sets record

PIX: Arsenal outclass Bournemouth; Kane sets record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances