News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL captains to wear Ukraine armbands to show support

EPL captains to wear Ukraine armbands to show support

Last updated on: March 03, 2022 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

EPL

Photograph: Kind courtesy EPL/Twitter

The Premier League and its clubs have wholeheartedly rejected Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine and hence, everyone involved will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.

 

"We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from March 5-7. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support," stated an official statement.

EPL

"The 20 club captains will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours and fans are encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off at each game," it added.

Big screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.

This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas.

Following Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Heavyweight champion joins Ukraine's military
Heavyweight champion joins Ukraine's military
India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club
India's Exclusive 100 Tests Club
Shooting WC: Shri Nivetha, Esha, Ruchita win gold
Shooting WC: Shri Nivetha, Esha, Ruchita win gold
No report of Indians taken hostage in Ukraine: MEA
No report of Indians taken hostage in Ukraine: MEA
'Only 12 Indians are missing in Ukraine'
'Only 12 Indians are missing in Ukraine'
Why Did Mayawati Run A Poor Campaign?
Why Did Mayawati Run A Poor Campaign?
3 IAF flights evacuate 628 Indians stranded in Ukraine
3 IAF flights evacuate 628 Indians stranded in Ukraine

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Soccer PIX: Chelsea survive upset scare in FA Cup

Soccer PIX: Chelsea survive upset scare in FA Cup

China asked Russia to delay war until after Olympics?

China asked Russia to delay war until after Olympics?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances