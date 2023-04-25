News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Haalaand break Salah's goal record?

Can Haalaand break Salah's goal record?

April 25, 2023 17:10 IST
IMAGE: Erling Haalaand has scored 48 goals in 42 games for Manchester City this season. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Erling Haaland's incredible goal record at Manchester City sets him apart from all other players this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 32 goals, eight more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in second and 12 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is third on the list.

 

The Norway international is only one short of breaking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

His total haul this campaign stands at 48 goals in 42 games across all competitions for City, including 12 in the Champions League.

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

"He (Haaland) is able to produce that as well because the setup is done in the right way for him.

"Even with him they have the capacity to play in a different way."

Arsenal play away to City on Wednesday hoping to regain their grip on the title race after securing draws in their last three games.

The north London club's lead over City has reduced to five points after their recent slump and they have played two more games than Pep Guardiola's side.

Asked how Arsenal are planning to silence Haaland and curtail City, Arteta replied: "We are working on their threats as well as on their weaknesses, we know where they are. City start from the keeper, he is a threat with the ball.

"They can do various things, so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions but have not won at City in the league since 2015.

City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions since losing to Tottenham Hotspur in early February, with 13 wins and three draws during that run.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
