Brighton climb to second in Premier League after beating 10-man Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion have made their best-ever start to a top-flight season, climbing to an impressive second place in the Premier League table after a dominant 2-0 victory over 10-man Brentford.

IMAGE: Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross celebrates with Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas on scoring their second goal against Brentford at the The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain, on Sunday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Brighton & Hove Albion defeated 10-man Brentford 2-0, moving to second place in the Premier League table.

Diego Gomez scored a superb opening goal, followed by a Pascal Gross penalty.

Brentford's Igor Thiago received a red card midway through the first half, aiding Brighton's victory.

This marks Brighton's best-ever start to a top-flight season, accumulating 22 points after 10 games.

Other results saw Liverpool win 3-1 at Crystal Palace, while Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Brighton & Hove Albion's stunning start to the season continued with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man Brentford that lifted Fabian Huerzeler's side above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League table on Sunday. Diego Gomez's superb strike and a Pascal Gross penalty in the first half allowed Brighton to cruise to a win that means after 10 games the south-coast club are champions Arsenal's closest pursuers.

Brighton's Dominant Performance

Liverpool won 3-1 at Crystal Palace to go fourth but Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to Sunderland whose first league victory since August lifted them off the bottom. Bournemouth are up to seventh as Evanilson scored for the fifth Premier League game in succession in a 2-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

Brighton are continuing to provide ample evidence to suggest their lofty position is not a false one and, while they were helped by Igor Thiago's red card midway through the first half, they beat Brentford at a canter. It is their best ever start to a top-flight season and they head into the international break on 22 points, with Arsenal on 27 after their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Match Highlights and Key Moments

IMAGE: Brighton and Hove Albion's Luka Vuskovic in action with Brentford's Kevin Schade. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Brighton went ahead in the 15th minute when Gomez seized on a clearance at the edge of the area and struck a superb left-foot shot on the turn into the top corner. Brentford striker Thiago then got involved in a tussle with Chema Andres and after a VAR check the Brazilian was sent off.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Gross dispatched a penalty high into the net after Keane Lewis-Potter had held Luka Vuskovic.

Other Premier League Results

Liverpool bounced back from last week's defeat at home by Arsenal with Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak all on target at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Nketiah scored a consolation penalty for Palace in added time but pressure is mounting on manager Pierre Sage whose side will head into the international break bottom of the table.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris will be breathing a little easier though after his side upset Chelsea. Enzo Le Fee struck the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was adjudged to have pulled Brian Brobbey to the ground. Sunderland moved up to 18th with eight points, one more than Palace and Manchester United, who host Aston Villa later.