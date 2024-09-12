EPL: Arteta extends stay with Arsenal

IMAGE: Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019 after a three-year stint at Manchester City as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a contract extension, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.



The Spaniard's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the season and, while the club did not disclose any details, British media said his new contract runs to 2027.



"I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next," Arteta said in a statement.



"I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than we’ve already done together."



Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta took over in December 2019 after a three-year

stint at Manchester City as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.The 42-year-old led Arsenal back into the Champions League in 2023, after five years outside the Premier League top four. They have finished second to City in the last two seasons.Arteta's side set the Arsenal club record for most Premier League wins and goals in a season during the 2023-24 campaign, with 28 victories after scoring 91 times.

They also achieved the highest overall win rate in the club's history of 67.3% last season, Arsenal said.



"We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights," Arsenal's sporting director former Brazil midfielder Edu said.



Arsenal, who are fourth in the league with seven points, visit local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.