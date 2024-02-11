News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Arsenal hit West Ham for six

EPL: Arsenal hit West Ham for six

February 11, 2024 21:53 IST
IMAGE: Arsenal's players celebrate after Gabriel scored the third goal against West Ham United. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Arsenal exacted sweet revenge on West Ham United with a 6-0 away thrashing to stay right in the thick of the Premier League title race on Sunday, obliterating their hosts before halftime.

 

Mikel Arteta's side had lost twice against their London rivals this season but were 4-0 ahead by halftime with goals by William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard.

IMAGE: Declan Rice scores Arsenal's sixth goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The punishment continued in the second half with Saka making it 5-0 before former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who assisted two goals in the opening period, thumped his team's sixth on a day of abject humiliation for the hosts.

It was a sublime display by Arsenal who wiped off a goal difference deficit to champions Manchester City who they joined on 52 points, although they stay in third place courtesy of scoring fewer goals. Leaders Liverpool have 54 points.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
More like this

