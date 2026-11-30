Arsenal twice fought back to draw 2-2 with Manchester City, with Jurrien Timber's contentious late equaliser and two crucial VAR interventions helping the Premier League leaders survive a dramatic finish.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal past Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in an English Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Jurrien Timber's contentious 83rd-minute equaliser earned Arsenal a 2-2 draw against Manchester City after Erling Haaland and Enzo Fernandez had twice put the visitors ahead.

Kai Havertz cancelled out Haaland's opener with a diving header, but Fernandez restored City's lead three minutes into the second half.

Arsenal survived two lengthy VAR reviews, including a stoppage-time handball appeal against substitute Viktor Gyokeres, to preserve their draw in a pulsating contest.

Jurrien Timber scored a contentious late equaliser before Arsenal survived an injury-time VAR check for a possible penalty as the Premier League leaders drew 2-2 with fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday after a breathless contest.

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal's keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Havertz Restores Parity

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates with teamamtes after putting Manchester City ahead in the 34th minute. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Kai Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.

City retook the lead three minutes after halftime. Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and found a galloping Enzo Fernandez who slid the ball under Raya.

The champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber's hip.

Timber's Controversial Equaliser

IMAGE: Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player's hand, while City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been fouled.

There was more drama in stoppage time when a goal-bound Josko Gvardiol header struck Arsenal substitute Viktor Gyokeres on the hand during a frantic goalmouth scramble.

VAR again reviewed the incident but ruled that his arm had been in a natural position.