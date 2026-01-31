HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EPL: Arsenal end slump with dominant win

EPL: Arsenal end slump with dominant win

January 31, 2026 23:48 IST

IMAGE: Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi scores their first goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Premier League leaders Arsenal ended their mini-slump with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Leeds United on Saturday to move seven points clear despite Bukayo Saka being ruled out through injury just before kickoff.

Martin Zubimendi's header and an own goal by Leeds keeper Karl Darlow put Arsenal in command before halftime, and Viktor Gyokeres's volley and a clever finish by Gabriel Jesus wrapped things up after the break.

Key Points

  • Arsenal end four-game winless run with a commanding 4-0 victory at Leeds. 
  • Noni Madueke shines in Saka’s absence, setting up two crucial goals. 
  • Arsenal extend lead to seven points atop the Premier League, showing depth and resilience. 

Arsenal's first victory in four Premier League games moved Mikel Arteta's side to 53 points from 24 matches with Manchester City and Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday, on 46.

"To win 4-0 here is very difficult, let's see when the next time that happens. Big credit to the boys," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who withstood a second-half soaking as the rain hammered down at Elland Road, said.

Arsenal’s squad depth shines

"The team showed a real dominance, resilience and character and obviously quality. I really liked the attitude of the team."

Bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers slipped closer to the drop as they lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth, a result that left them 17 points behind Nottingham Forest who occupy the spot immediately above the relegation zone.

Everton moved up to eighth after Beto's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time earned them a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Saka's withdrawal with a hip niggle did not bode well for Arsenal whose loss at home to Manchester United last week following consecutive 0-0 draws had raised questions about their nerve as they seek their first title since 2004.

 

With Leeds having lost only once in their last 10 league games it looked like being a real test of Arsenal's mettle.

They passed it in style, however, as the depth of their squad was again apparent with Saka's replacement Noni Madueke making a huge impact. It was his cross that Zubimendi met to put Arsenal in front after 27 minutes and his corner which was fumbled into his own goal by Darlow.

The raucous Elland Road crowd tried to lift their side but there was no way back after substitute Gabriel Martinelli did brilliantly down the right and whipped in a low cross that Gyokeres met with a volley past Darlow.

Martinelli's fellow Brazilian Jesus, also off the bench, then showed sparkling footwork before curling in a clinical finish in the 86th minute.

Fifth-placed Chelsea host third-bottom West Ham United later on Saturday and champions Liverpool entertain Newcastle United to complete the day's action.

Source: REUTERS
