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EPL: Arsenal end 14-year Anfield wait with huge win

November 02, 2026 00:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Arsenal clinched a significant 1-0 victory against Liverpool at Anfield, with Kai Havertz's early goal propelling them to the top of the Premier League table and ending a 14-year winless streak at the iconic stadium.

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal with Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Arsenal defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
  • Kai Havertz scored the early goal in the 16th minute.
  • The victory moved Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Premier League.
  • This was Arsenal's first Premier League win at Anfield for 14 years.
  • Liverpool's second league defeat of the season leaves them nine points behind Arsenal.

Champions Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with Kai Havertz's early goal securing a statement 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal's Dominant Performance

German striker Havertz tapped in from Declan Rice's low cross in the 16th minute after the hosts were caught out trying to play the ball out of defence.

 

Liverpool responded strongly as halftime approached with Florian Wirtz curling a free kick against the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister heading a good chance over the bar.

Arsenal

IMAGE: Arsenal's Kai Havertz scores their first goal past Liverpool's Alisson Becker. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Arsenal weathered the storm though and defended superbly to keep Liverpool largely at arm's length after the break and seal their first Premier League win at Anfield for 14 years.

Mikel Arteta's side replace Manchester City at the top with 24 points from nine games, with City on 21 after losing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool's second league defeat of the season left them nine points behind Arsenal in fifth place.

Source: REUTERS
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